A$AP Rocky's Mom Believes Sweden Is Targeting Her Son

"I don't want to call the race card but that's what it's looking like."

Renee Black, A$AP Rocky's mother, recently shared with TMZ that she believes Sweden may be targeting her son. The "Praise The Lord" rapper is still imprisoned after reportedly committing an alleged assault.

During the nearly two-minute interview, Black mentioned that she's only spoken to her son once since the incident. "He sounded okay, he sounded alright, I mean under the circumstances," she said. "But he wants to come home."

Black later voiced her concern of being unsure of what the next steps should be following her son's case, primarily after President Donald Trump publicly announced his communication with the country's prime minister, Stefan Lofven, which resulted in no immediate impact on the proceedings.

"We thinking that if the president himself got involved and contacted who he did if that ain't help, what will help?" Black said. Her worry continued when she mentioned her son being a target and made an example out of the black community, specifically rappers, calling it "unjust"

"I don't want to call the race card but that's what it's looking like," Black said. "So if it walk like a duck and it quack like a duck, it's a duck."

Rocky will continue to be detained until Thursday (July 25). He's being held out of concern that he's a flight risk, according to Swedish prosecutors.