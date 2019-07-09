A$AP Rocky performs at the MARQUEE Singapore grand opening celebration on April 13, 2019 in Singapore.

Miguel, Lil Yachty, A$AP Ferg And More Share #JusticeForRocky Petition

Over 130,000 fans have signed the petition.

Over 130,000 people have signed a petition urging Swedish officials to release A$AP Rocky, as well as his camp, from police custody.

Launched on Change.org Tuesday (July 9), the petition has support from his A$AP Mob family and colleagues like Schoolboy Q, Travis Scott, Vince Staples and Lil Yachty. News of Rocky's detention in a Swedish jail quickly made rounds last week.

The 30-year-old was arrested Tuesday night (July 2), by Swedish authorities for a physical altercation with an unidentified man. Video of the incident quickly viral, and the outpour of support has rapidly increased with the latest coming from singer Miguel.

The War and Leisure artist took to his Instagram to bring awareness to a petition going around, asking for Rocky to be released from Swedish officials.

"They're holding bro for defending himself after being followed and antagonized for 30+ minutes," he wrote. "Link to sign the petition and support in my story. I did."

Me 3 will never hit Sweden again... #freeflacko https://t.co/LRXoxGJtM9 — cookin up LB3 (@lilyachty) July 8, 2019

Brands like Guess have also shared the petition as well. "We stand in support of @asaprocky and request his release from Swedish officials!" they shared on the brand's Instagram account.

Ferg reportedly stated that Rocky was in solitary confinement and that Swedish officials planned to keep him in police custody for two weeks. Numerous reports are circling around of Rocky's condition and the conditions of his jail cell, but his attorney, Henrik Olsson Lilja, came out to denounced any reports of an "inhumane" environment at the detention center.

Read the petition here.