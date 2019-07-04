A$AP Rocky May Face Up To Six Years In Prison If Convicted Of Assault In Sweden

The instance has spawned #FreeAsapRocky tweets.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced of two unidentified men, A$AP Rocky and his entourage engaging in a physical altercation. The incident took place in Stockholm, Sweden and stems from the Harlem native and his group being allegedly harassed by the two men.

According to TMZ, one of the men hit Rocky’s bodyguard with headphones. Now, the website states prosecutors are requesting to detain the “Canal Street” rapper for "gross assault" alongside three members of his entourage for two weeks. His bodyguard was freed due to “insufficient evidence.” Reports state the country is allowed to detain someone for up to three days. If found guilty, Rocky might face up to six years in prison.

A different perspective was later released that shows Rocky and his group trying to separate themselves from the two men but they were still followed in every direction. The instance has spawned #FreeAsapRocky tweets, including one from Meek Mill. "Tryna give my boy a 6 for tryna defend hisself!" Mill tweeted. Rocky was in town for a performance at the Smash x Stadion festival.

Imagine if they didn’t have this footage, that is all. There wouldn’t have been proof that these nobodies were literally asking for it and starting shit for no fucking reason. @asvpxrocky #FreeASAPRocky pic.twitter.com/oXIzeFv3yj — jacks (@RendonJackie) July 3, 2019

View this post on Instagram #FREEROCKY A post shared by A$AP Mob (@asapmob) on Jul 3, 2019 at 4:11pm PDT