A$AP Rocky's Trial Begins In Sweden, Rapper Pleads Not Guilty

A$AP Rocky’s trial for alleged assault in Sweden began today (Jul. 30), and the musician is pleading not guilty to the supposed crime. Rocky’s mother Renee Black was present at the hearing. The rapper’s lawyer says that his client was acting out of self defense.

“[The lawyer] told the judges the rapper was not the one who kicked or punched the alleged victim once he was on the ground,” writes TMZ. “The lawyer also added Rocky laid hands on the guy because he felt his bodyguard was in danger.”

The trial could reportedly go for up to two days, and as of press time, it’s unclear if prosecutors and the rapper’s team will use the entirety of the expected time to present their sides.

Despite previous reports that state Rocky could spend six years if convicted of a crime, after being charged with assault last week, he now faces a maximum of two years.

“The prosecutor told TMZ he will not recommend the full [two] year sentence if A$AP is convicted,” the site continues. “A panel of 4 judges will hear the case, and at least 3 of them must rule an assault was committed for a conviction. In the event of a tie, the prosecutor can ask for a new trial. If A$AP is convicted, a judge will decide his sentence a week later.”