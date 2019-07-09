august-alsina-sister-passes-away-battle-cancer-1545955538-650x366-1562696184
Larry French

August Alsina Was Admitted Into A Hospital After Briefly Losing His Ability To Walk

July 9, 2019 - 6:20 pm by Richy Rosario

After cancelling a set at 2019’s Essence Fest in New Orleans, August Alsina recently shared in an Instagram video on why he was absent. In turns out, he’s been hospitalized for briefly losing his ability to walk.

"I woke up one day and wasn't able to walk. Couldn't feel my legs. My doctor ended up admitting me to the hospital to do a bunch of tests and he said that I have some nerve damage going on throughout my whole body that I have to undergo a recovery process for,” he said. “I don't know it's like my immunity system just went on vacation. So just waiting on it to come on back so we can get together and make it do what it do man."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hiiii guys!! 😂It’s me, being my most awesome, weirdly great self. 🤦🏽‍♂️I’m here with the stitch 🗣 & to also apologize for not being able to make the essence fest gig last night. I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly. Means the world! I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you! I got so much 🎶NEW NEW🎶 to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give. ❤️ Big Life, Big Dreams & every peaceful thing to you! Less stress, More Love, More Rest, & Jah Bless. 🙏🏽 know that HE’s got you even when it all feels too complex. 👁⚡️🙏🏽

A post shared by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on

The 26-year-old “Testify” singer has been open in the past about his health issues. During a talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith in 2017, he revealed his battle with liver disease and how he is constantly sick behind the scenes.

“I have a liver disease,” he said. “My autoimmune system is fighting itself. The reality is that I’m sick all the time. “I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy… Don’t treat me like I’m a f*ckin’ cancer patient — because I’m not.”

In another conversation with Pinkett-Smith on her Red Table Talk show, he spoke about his past troubles with prescription drugs and how he grew up seeing his step-father suffer from drug addiction as well.

"My step-father was addicted to crack, my father was addicted to crack and alcohol, so my introduction to drugs was that," he said. "And seeing my step-father pawn the whole house for some drugs, pawn the car, whatever, and my idea of an addiction was that. I would see him sweating, shaking, and really having to get his life back, and I went through that experience thinking I had it under control."

 

 

 

 

 

In This Story:

Popular

First Black African Headed To Space Dies In A Motorcycle Accident

From the Web

More on Vibe

Nicki-Minaj-Lady-Luck-Yung-Baby-Tate
Instagram

Nicki Minaj's 'Megatron Challenge' Brings Out Impressive Freestyles From Yung Baby Tate, Lady Luck And More

Sometimes the internet surprises us in the best ways possible. With Nicki Minaj's latest single "Megatron" heating up the summer, the entertainer has taken things up a notch with the #MegatronChallenge, a possible spot on her new label and a few coins as well.

The rapper shared news of the #MegatronChallenge over the holiday weekend with a promise of $10,000 for the winner, $5,000 for the runner up and a nice stack for third place. The challenge is simple– for artists, perform a freestyle over the "Megatron" instrumental and if for dancers, feel free to dance to the track solo or in a group.

Participants quickly dropped their videos over Twitter and Instagram. While some dropped traditional freestyles, others flipped the beat and made the song their own.

That approach brought out some of the best which included indie darling Yung Baby Tate, underground legend Lady Luck as well as fresh verses from rising acts like Lilo Morton and Omerettà The Great.

The challenge, which officially kicked off Saturday (July 5) will run through July 27. In addition to a visit from Nicki herself, the artist also hinted at a possible spot on her label. Several moons ago, Nicki shared details about creating her own label previously known as Pink Friday Records. She reportedly signed UK singer-songwriter Parker who has worked with the likes of Rihanna, Quincy Jones, and G-Eazy.

While we're not sure of the label spot, we are hooked on these freestyles.

Check out some of our favorites below.

__

1. Lady Luck (New Jersey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ok... Challenge accepted🤯 TAG @nickiminaj and tell her keep the bread I just want a verse 😜 Another #BodyOnABeat #NoBeatIsSafe #SheGod #NickiMinaj #Megatron #MegatronChallenge #MegatronChallenge

A post shared by #SheGod (@iamladyluck) on Jul 7, 2019 at 6:47pm PDT

2. Yung Baby Tate (Decatur, Georgia) 3. Lilo Morton (Brooklyn, New York)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#megatronchallenge @djboof @theshaderoom @nickiminaj BRATATATOT, yeah I’m back . Ponytail sleek, and all my bitches ass fat. Keep your nigga off me cause i aint txting back. Cause i aint texting back Bitch im feeling saucy & i aint having nat Move back sis. These bitches can read me, she gotta use her brain. There bitches can’t see me, she got to use a cane. What the fuck was she thinking. It’s better when I’m drinking. He’s busting quick man, like quicksand, got a Niggas sinking Feel up, aint nobody realer. Pussy slimey Got him diving like a navy seal huh? Bod gyal when mi wine it str8 to the dealer I mean dealership, All my bad boss bitches feeing this. So grab ya drink or whatever and never let a broke bum get a link or whatever. And only bumbs eat crumbs. I keep the soup & the cheddar And if ya bitch wanna fight Tell that nigga go get her I know she tryna meet her match, Now her match has met her Thats a fact, no BRATATATOT you will get clapped! Pls share and repost let me know if you want the high quality video to post on your page please tag @milanchristopher & @zellswag 😭❤️❤️❤️ TAGGGG @kyle.anfernee PLEASEEEE!!!!

A post shared by The Wordsmith ‘& Co. (@lilomorton) on Jul 6, 2019 at 6:04pm PDT

4. Neika (Atlanta, GA)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tag her @nickiminaj 🙌 #megatronchallenge #megatron #remix #jamaica #version #nickiminaj #rap #hiphop #dancehall #megatronchallenge @theshaderoom

A post shared by Neika (@oneikamusic) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:32am PDT

5. Tokyo Jetz (Atlanta, Georgia)

They said I been MIA with the car freestyles so why tf not 😜💙 @NICKIMINAJ #megatronchallenge pic.twitter.com/u1VtfXxdRK

— BONAFIDE OUT NOW (@REALTOKYOJETZ) July 7, 2019

6. Omerettà The Great (Atlanta, Georgia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tried the #megatronchallenge 🤮 or 🔥🔥 @nickiminaj

A post shared by Omerettà The Great👸🏾 (@omeretta) on Jul 7, 2019 at 8:04pm PDT

7. Dazene (New Jersey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

That's tht AQUARIUS shit #neighborturnedfriendturnedfamily do anything u put ya mind 2 #megatronchallenge she accepted the challenge #thatboxhitdifferentwhenitsyours come dip tht marshmallow n this chocolate not a snack but a full course meal 😋😋😋😋

A post shared by Jessica Burke (@dazene_leaveem_dazed) on Jul 7, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

8. Tori (Harlem, New York)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#MegatronChallenge (BETTER AUDIO) sorry guys! We were so amped last night we didn’t realize some of you wouldn’t be able to hear it. #SHARE #LIKE #COMMENT & Tag Muva @nickiminaj - I don’t think nobody made this shit sound like their own song but me #SagShit 🤣 “6k For a bag, dats a big nelly & I keep the metal in it for bishes who get silly” 🤪

A post shared by 🇬🇾🇵🇦 Tori Doe ® | HARLEM (@top5tori) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:16am PDT

Continue Reading

Tyga Pays Homage To Lil Wayne In "Lightskin Lil Wayne" Video

As a former signee of Cash Money Records and Young Money Entertainment, Tyga had a close look at some of the brightest moments of Lil Wayne's career. On Monday, he rode fans through their favorite YMCMB memories with "Lightskin Lil Wayne," a music video that relives some of Wayne's classic videos.

Beginning the video with "A Tribute To The GOAT," Tyga walks out of a tour bus and onto a video shoot, similar to the beginning of Wayne's "A Milli" video. The visual also imitates scenes from Wayne videos for "Fireman," "Go DJ,” “Lollipop,” and “Hustler Musik / Money On My Mind.”

"Lightskin Lil Wayne" appears on Tyga's latest album Legendary, which was released in June and actually includes a Wayne appearance on the song "On Me." The two artists have been collaborators for years now, and during an interview on Beats 1, Tyga referred to Wayne as a mentor and a source for inspiration.

“[Wayne] He signed me when I was 17," Tyga said. "I was over there when he was doing Carter III so, that whole process, I had somebody to look [up] to as far as like, this is how I should do it.”

Watch the video for Tyga's "Lightskin Lil Wayne" above.

Continue Reading
Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-3.25.00-PM-1562613921
rollingloud.com

Stack Those Chips: Rolling Loud Festival Is Heading To New York City

It has been announced that the highly-popular Rolling Loud music festival is heading to the Big Apple. That’s right, NYC hip-hop fans: you’ll get a chance to see some of the biggest names in music right in your own backyard.

According to reports, the festival has been teasing an NYC edition to join the ranks of Miami, the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Hong Kong. It was officially announced today (Jul. 8) that the NYC version of the festival will be held on Oct. 12 and 13 at Citi Field. However, with the New York Mets in postseason contention, fans will be kept abreast on developments with new potential sites.

In the past, musicians such as Travis Scott, Migos and Cardi B have been some of the bigger names to headline the event. This year, the Miami edition saw the likes of artists such as 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Gunna, Soulja Boy.

Tickets to the event will go on sale on Friday (Jul. 12) at 10 a.m. EST.

NEW YORK, WE’RE BRINGING THE RAGE THIS FALL

PRE-SALE ON FRIDAY, JULY 12 @ 10AM EThttps://t.co/E246RhavwJ pic.twitter.com/AT7iK5g1XY

— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 8, 2019

CITI FIELD

Options to move Rolling Loud to an alternate site will continue to be in effect while the New York Mets remain in postseason contention.

— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 8, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

21h ago

Jay-Z Partners With Cannabis Company

News

1d ago

YouTube Employee Calls Police On Black Man For Waiting Outside Of Building For A Friend

News

1d ago

ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Refutes Reports Of “Horrific” Jail Conditions