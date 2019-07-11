B2K To Headline OVO Fest For "Grand Finale" As Group
It's been announced that B2K will headline Day One of Drake's 9th annual OVO Fest, which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Budweiser Amphitheater in Toronto, Canada. Champagne Papi himself will headline Day Two (Monday, Aug. 5).
According to Omarion Worldwide's COO Michelle LeFleur, B2K's next performance will be the last time fans can witness them together on stage.
“... After the monumental success of the Millennium Tour, B2K’s headlining appearance at Drake’s OVO Fest represents the grand finale to an epic cultural movement that will be forever ingrained in history," the statement reads.
The group's Millennium Tour guests– Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, the Ying Yang Twins, Bobby V and Chingy – will also be on-hand to perform.
Check out Drake's festival flyer below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jul. 12 via Live Nation.