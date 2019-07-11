Salt-N-Pepa’s longtime DJ Spinderella is reportedly suing her group mates of over 35 years for trademark infringement, fraud, and breach of contract.

Per TMZ, Spin (real name Deidra Roper) claims that it all started when she was promised one-third of the royalties earned with the legendary hip-hop group’s 1999 “Best Of” album, but never received it.

“Spin says she also got cheated when Salt-N-Pepa excluded her from a VH1 TV show based on the group's rise to stardom,” the site continues. “In the suit, she says she was promised one third of the group's fee for the show -- and even though she got an occasional guest spot, she got way less than one-third.” She also claims she was not compensated at all for their show-stopping performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

According to the suit, the DJ states that she was informed that her group mates made more that $600,000 in royalties in the last 10 years, and that she hasn’t seen an ounce of the same pay.

Back in May, Spinderella said that she was kicked off of Salt-N-Pepa’s run on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour. “…in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group,” she wrote in an Instagram statement.