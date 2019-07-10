8-Month-Old Dies In House Fire While Parent Partied

An 8-month-old perished in a house fire while her 23-year-old mother was reportedly at a nightclub.

According to The Tennessean, Jream Jenkins died early Sunday morning (July 7) while her mother, and her friend, reportedly the mother of the four children rescued from the burning home, were partying.

Jream's 23-month-old old brother sustained injuries and is hospitalized.

"I love my kids, I love my kids so much," she said tearfully to WTVF. "That's my only little girl, I love that little girl more than I love my life."

Arson investigators said a candle in baby Jream's room is what started the blaze.

Firefighters responded to the Hickory Lake Apartments at 2 AM were able to save the four other children who are no older than 6-years-old.

First responders reportedly saw heavy smoke and flames and climbed through a third-floor balcony to rescue one person. It was lookie-loos outside who told the authorities small children were trapped inside.

The children were rushed to nearby Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with varying injuries. Baby Jream, however, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jream's mother and the other children's mother, ages 23 and 25, returned home after firefighters were already on the scene.