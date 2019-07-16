Beyonce's 'Lion King' Soundtrack Features Blue Ivy, Jay-Z, Pharrell And More

The LP will be released on Friday (July 19).

Beyonce has unveiled the tracklist for her executive-produced compilation, The Lion King: The Gift, on Tuesday (July 16). Inspired by the film's live-action remake, the soundtrack features a range of artists that will bring their unique voices to the 14-track collection.

Fans will hear the sounds of Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Tierra Whack, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Jay-Z and more. To begin the project's rollout, Beyonce released its lead single, "Spirit," that paid homage to the original film's "Circle of Life" hit melody.

Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records will release The Lion King: The Gift on Friday (July 19). The "Halo" singer, who's starring as Nala opposite Donald Glover's Simba, disclosed the cover art on her website. The motion picture will debut in theaters on Thursday (July 18).

The Lion King: The Gift:

1. Beyoncé: “Bigger”

2. Beyoncé: “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”

3. Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi: “Don’t Jealous Me”

4. Burna Boy: “Ja Ara E”

5. Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar: “The Nile”

6. Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino: “Mood 4 Eva”

7. Salatiel, Pharrell, Beyoncé: “Water”

8. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, WizKid, Beyoncé: “Brown Skin Girl”

9. Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi: “Keys to the Kingdom”

10. Beyoncé: “Otherside”

11. Beyoncé, Shatta Wale: “Already”

12. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, Moonchild Sanelly: “My Power”

13. 070 Shake, Jessie Reyez: “Scar”

14. Beyoncé: “Spirit”