Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Beyoncé To Drop New Original Song From 'The Lion King'

The singer-songwriter will also curate the film’s soundtrack.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Beyoncé is dropping a new original song from Disney's live-action Lion King.

The song, "Spirit," will be released later Tuesday and should get a push for Academy Award consideration.

A news release says the song comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out on July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

It's part of an album called The Lion King: The Gift that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists.

The collection is a companion to the main Lion King soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.

Both soundtrack albums will be released July 19.