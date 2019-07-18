Beyonce-EGOT-Status-Emmy-Nomination
Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Beyoncé Nears EGOT Status With Emmy Nominations For 'Homecoming'

July 18, 2019 - 7:04 pm by Alexis Reese

Shortly after the announcement of the 2019 Emmy nominations, it was only right that many wondered just how close Beyoncé is to EGOT status. As it turns out, she might be closer than we think.

Beyoncés Netflix documentary Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé is nominated for a total of six nominations including, Outstanding Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Production Design for A Variety Special, Outstanding Costumes for a Variety (Non-Fiction or Reality Programming), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction. Three of the nods name Bey, giving her a strong chance of taking an Emmy home.

The entertainer has been here before.

Her 2016 visual album Lemonade was nominated for two Emmys, including Variety Special and Variety Special Directing.

With the release of her curated soundtrack for The Lion King arriving Friday (July 19), her single "Spirit" has a strong chance of getting an Oscar nomination next year.

Her Grammys speak for themselves. Beyoncé has snagged a total of 23 Grammy Awards and 66 Grammy nominations. She scored her first Grammy with Destiny's Child for “Say My Name,” in the categories Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group and landed multiple solo wins for her debut album Dangerously In Love.

This year, the singer won her latest gramophone for Everything Is Love, a collaboration album with husband Jay-Z in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category.

If Bey explores Broadway for the Tony nod, she would join Whoopi Goldberg as the second black female entertainer to reach the famed-honor.

Goldberg won two Daytime Emmys for  The View and Beyond Tara: The Extradoniary Life of Hattie McDaniel, one Grammy for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording, One Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Ghost, and a Tony for Best Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie. 

Viola Davis, almost came away with the title while her children's book Corduroy Takes a Bow rumored to be created into an audiobook in 2018, pushing her to be nominated for a Grammy. Davis has won an Oscar for Fences, and Emmy for How to Get Away with Murder, and two Tonys for King Hedley II and Fences the stage show.

