Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy Carter In Gorgeous “Spirit” Music Video

With just a few days until The Lion King finally debuts in theaters, the timing is just right for Beyonce to release a new music video. Queen Bey unveiled the gorgeous video for “Spirit” from The Lion King: The Gift Tuesday (July 17) featuring an adorable cameo from Blue Ivy Carter.

The visual mimics a sunrise in the Serengeti and in true Bey fashion, the video includes beautiful dance sequences and flawless choreography, but also whimsical shots of animals scurrying about, along with scenes from the film.

In a rare interview, Beyonce described the Lion King album as “a love letter to Africa.”

“I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it," she told Good Morning America. "I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

The Lion King: The Gift, which is executive produced and curated by the multi-Grammy winner, drops July 19, the same day as the film. The 14-track album features appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack and more.

“Spirit” made its video debut in collaboration with the ABC special The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Watch the music video below.