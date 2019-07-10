Beyonce Pays Homage To 'The Lion King's "Circle Of Life" On "Spirit"

"Spirit, can you hear it calling?"

Ahead of The Lion King's live-action remake (July 19), Beyonce, who plays adult Nala in the film, produced an album that centers on the sounds of Africa's musical inventions and contributions. To give listeners a sneak peek as to what's in store, the Lemonade artist debuted "Spirit" on Tuesday (July 9).

Once the chorus enters, it's nearly reminiscent of the "Circle of Life" melody, which makes sense given Beyonce's statement on The Lion King: The Gift compilation project. "Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation," she said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake is poised to net upwards of $150 million its debut weekend. Jon Favreau serves as director of the movie, which also stars Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Keegan-Michael Key, and Eric Andre. The original film was released in 1994.

Listen to the melody below.