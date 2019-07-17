Beyonce Speaks On Experimenting With A New Genre For ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ Album

Beyonce is gearing up to share a new project with fans, serving as her second output of musical content since the Emmy-nominated Homecoming documentary premiered on Netflix in April. In an interview with Good Morning America, the award-winning artist shared her vision behind The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which she executive produced.

“We’ve kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack is the first soundtrack where it becomes visual in your mind. The soundscape is more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film.” The compilation will arrive in tandem with the movie’s release on Friday (July 19).

On Tuesday (July 16), the tracklist was made public, featuring the vocals of Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Mr. Eazi, Jessie Reyez, Tiwa Savage, and Beyonce’s first born, Blue Ivy Carter who stars in the music video for “Spirit.”

Beyonce's statement on making the songs feel tangible rings true for Donald Glover, who voices the persona of adult Simba. The Grammy Award-winning artist said one resounding song in particular put into perspective his reality of being a father and seeing his own dad within himself. “I think the ‘Circle of Life’ as a child you hear that and you’re like it’s a good song and you understand it,” he said. “But I think as a father, I was holding my son the other day and walked past the mirror and I had my glasses on and I was like, ‘I look just like my dad.’”

For director Jon Favreau, experiencing the masses' reaction to just the film's trailer was an eye-opening experience. “You know you’re working in these dark rooms and it’s out there in the world. Millions of people have access to this and you feel people come together through that and it’s the best feeling in the world,” he said.

The Lion King live-action remake plans to dominate the weekend box office beginning July 19.