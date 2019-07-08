Big Freedia Announces Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor
Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, is being honored in a sweet way. Ben & Jerry's debuted an ice cream flavor for the New Orleans native named "Big Freedia's Bouncing Beignets." The company made a Twitter announcement on Saturday (July 6) that the limited edition flavor was exclusively distributed at a launch party in the Big Easy.
Proceeds from the tasty cones were given to non-profit organizations in the Louisiana city including No Kid Hungry, which helps feed underserved children, a statement reveals.
Big Freedia said the partnership came to life thanks to wishfully tagging the Vermont-based company on Instagram. "My team and I created our own flavor with a mock Ben & Jerry's pint and posted it on my Instagram," the artist wrote. "We tagged Ben & Jerry's, hoping they would see it. They did and the rest is history."
While digging into its Bourbon caramel swirl and vanilla ice cream topped with fresh beignets, fans also received an exclusive listen to Big Freedia's upcoming single "Chasing Rainbows" featuring Ke$ha.
It's not confirmed if "Big Freedia's Bouncing Beignets" will be sold in stores.