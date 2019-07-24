Big Sean Raps Through His Life Journey On New Single "Overtime"

"I miss this feeling so much! Feels good to be back!"

Detroit rapper Big Sean has kept a low profile for the last two years, refraining from releasing personal music cuts since his last solo albums I Decided and Double Or Nothing (& Metro Boomin).

Now, he's showing fans that he's still in the game with his solo single "Overtime," produced by Hit-Boy, Key Wane, and The Tucker Brothers. Showing off his mixtape vibes, he dives into overcoming obstacles, mental health, and repping his city.

"Sh*t, I didn't take a break, my ni**a, I broke/Broke my heart, broke my soul, don't cry for me though/If you don't break nothing down, then it's no room to grow/One mental block leads to another, sh*t is dominoes."

He teased the first minute of the single on his Twitter.

Then moved to his Instagram to continue his excitement.

Fans also posted on Twitter their reactions to the new song.

we don’t care if we are at the mall. WE GOING STRONG AND STREAMING pic.twitter.com/CsJ7nzqe5G — kas (@darkskyscenery) July 24, 2019

“And it’s hot girl summer I’m just tryna find a wife” pic.twitter.com/bvg3p7WjuM — IsoDre (@IsoDre1) July 24, 2019

Sean walking outta the booth like.. pic.twitter.com/yOLu8zmZCm — ❌⭕️ (@TrilluminatiXO) July 24, 2019

Listen to "Overtime" below.