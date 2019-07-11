Billboard Teams Up With Bandsintown For New Partnership

Billboard is teaming with up Bandsintown for a new partnership that aims to connect fans to their favorite musicians while also helping artists sell more tickets.

Through the partnership, tour dates will be embedded into articles and on Billboard pages with “direct links” to ticket providers. The publication will also feature “Bandsintown Amplified,” a music player that will allow fans to discover new music.

“We’re delighted to join forces with such a quintessential music brand for an initiative that supports our mutual goal of helping artists grow their careers,” said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. “Bandsintown and Billboard are valuable resources for music fans, and we’re thrilled to come together to enhance the fan experience by supporting music discovery and encouraging fans to get out and enjoy more live music.”

Additionally, Bandsintown will provide links to Billboard pages on their artist profiles, which sends fans to archival Billboard articles about the specific musician.

“With a dedicated investment in tech, data services, insights and research, and new content types, Billboard is focused on global expansion and innovation across a suite of new products and brand opportunities to super serve audiences – including short form video and audio and in real life events,” a press release for the partnership reads.