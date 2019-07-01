black-love-season-3-art
Courtesy of OWN

Get Ready For More Hugs And Rubs When 'Black Love' Season 3 Returns

July 1, 2019 - 12:30 pm by VIBE

'Black Love' Season 3 returns to OWN Aug. 10 at 10PM

Okay, so you've got some options here. You can either wait until February 14 to experience love, romance, happiness, and commitment, or you can just tune into OWN at 10 PM August 10 for Season 3 of the hit docu-series Black Love.

The unscripted reality show which places real-life couples, some in the public eye and some who aren't front and center to discuss their first date, their first argument, and how they rebounded to be stronger, is gearing up for its third installment.

Created by real-life lovebirds Codie and Tommy Oliver, the two travel the country to speak to all couples, heterosexual or same-sex, to figure out how they make their union work. For Season 3, viewers will hear from Terry and Rebecca Crews, director Salli Richardson and actor husband Dondre Whitfield, as well as Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

Check out the 60-second sizzle for the upcoming season of OWN's Black Love.

Sanaa Lathan and Malcom Lee
GM

Great Times AT ABFF '19 With Cadillac: Honoring Sanaa Lathan

Touching down in Miami is always a good idea. What's even better is when you have a sure shot reason to get drippy with the sippy on Ocean Drive. This go round, we had the chance to do just that at the 2019 American Black Film Festival. The 23-year-old fest showcases established and independent film and tv creators. All of the big brands announce partnerships and productions, like Starz with Power season 6 and Oprah's OWN on David Meets Man. The highlight of the fest (June 12 - June 16), is the ABFF Awards which gives out honors to the Best Director, Best Film, Best Actor and much more.

Before the awards brings the weekend to a close, however, there are dozens of panels and Q&As that inform the attendees of the industry they either work in or would like to be apart of in the future. One special panel (June 13) was the "Keep Rising" Keynote with Sanaa Lathan and star filmmaker/director Malcolm D. Lee (Best Man, Barbershop, Girl Trip). The talk, sponsored by Cadillac, filled the Lowes Hotel theater with valuable gems from Lathan, like, “have no problem leaning into people and their expertise”, she explained and noted by media master, Satchel Jester. “We’re all here to help. Can’t wait to hear and see more of your stories.” While giving inspiration to the aspiring creatives in the crowd, Lathan was given the inaugural Cadillac Vanguard Award for her career excellence in tv and film. General Motors' Tamberline Golden was on hand to present the famed actress of "Love & Basketball" with the honor.

Along with Cadillac (who has a nine year partnershipwith ABFF) making moves with major movie stars, they also gave test drives to us journalists in their new XT4, XT5 and XT6 SUV/crossover models. The vehicles were smooth rides with a fun whip appeal, that turned heads while we were cruising the streets of Miami's newest mall Aventura, and mainstay Bal Harbour Mall area. At times you would even see a few Escalades taking fest goers to various locations of the ABFF showcases in their partnership shuttle program. With luxury at the core of Cadillac's mission, there is also safety, style and sleekness as a focus as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Out in #MIA with @cadillac and @gm_diversity for @americanblackfilmfestival Got a chance to take the new #XT4 for a spin through Miami with the homie @scenebysatchel! Big shout to #MHuff & @lbookerjr77 for the links. #PanelDay tomorrow for @owntv new show #DavidMeetsMan and I'm amped for it! BTW, if you never been to the #ABFF you should come through. It's like a family reunion for creatives. See every tv/doc/film from the urban genre early! #Blessed #MIADay #Focused!! #KeepRising

A post shared by Datwon Thomas (@datwon) on Jun 14, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT

Hit up the ABFF 2020, so you can ride with us next time!

 

Continue Reading

Who'd A Thunk: Jake Gyllenhaal Admits He Is A Massive Sean Paul Fan

A surprise for sure, but we'll take it.

Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal was on BBC Radio One's "Unpopular Opinions," where he brought up an "unpopular opinion" he possesses that may not be too unpopular depending on who you're speaking to.

“Sean Paul makes every song better,” he said. Gyllenhaal's Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland was also a guest on the episode, and agreed, affirming that the Jamaican superstar is a "genius."

“Hang up on him!” he says to the caller who calls the “Temperature” artist “overrated.” “Sean Paul makes every song better he’s in. There’s not a song he’s on, a remix he’s on, that he’s not good.”

The host of the show, Greg James, plays a bevy of Sean Paul songs and features, such as his breakout hit “Get Busy,” his feature in Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye,” and his feature in Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” per Gyllenhaal’s request.

“There’s not a moment when he’s on the radio where you’re like ‘c’mon,’” he continues. “He makes driving fun… That is an UN-popular opinion.”

Sean Paul has been keeping busy these days. He was featured on the song "Boasty" featuring Wiley, Stefflon Don and Idris Elba, and worked on the song "Naked Truth" with Jhene Aiko in 2018.

Continue Reading
Swizz-Beatz-celebrates-DELUXX-FLUXX-amex Swizz-Beatz-celebrates-DELUXX-FLUXX-amex
"Photo courtesy of the Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Credit Card portfolio"
Rob Longert

Swizz Beatz Brings Something Different To Mariott Bonvoy Amex Customers

Before becoming one of hip-hop's superproducers and graduating from Harvard Business School, Kasseem Dean was just a kid from The Bronx who gravitated to the art he saw. Whether it was the graffiti on the trains and the brick walls or the fashion of the late 80s and early 90s, Dean, better known as Swizz Beatz, digested it all.

Now, with a few hits and Grammy's under his belt, the 40-year-old multihyphenate's newest muse is the upliftment of other living artists by way of The Dean Collection. Collaborating with American Express and Marriott Bonvoy, a new travel program for Mariott International, Swizz Beatz, premiered his latest art installation "Deluxxe Fluxx" inside Manhattan's Skylight Studios.

Created by Brooklyn-based duo Faile & Bäst, members of the media, musicians, art lovers and more were able to take part in the immersive experience, which featured neon-colored lights, old-school arcade games, and music that wasn't "regular," as Swizz said.

Before the night's activities began, VIBE caught up with  Mr. Dean to discuss the newest addition to the collection, what art has done for him and what he thinks art is supposed to do for the masses.

How are you, Mr. Dean? I'm good. I love that you call me Mr. Dean.

Well, that's how I was raised.  Respect. Blessings. My first question to you is: The Dean Collection began in 2014 and from my understanding, you started it because you wanted to support living artists. It's one of the reasons, yes.

So, what triggered the launch? The Dean Collection started as me and my wife's personal collection because we wanted to create a museum for our kids to run when we weren't here anymore. It was all about building a legacy. But then we realized shining a light on living artists with our star power, created more star power and more synergy, more education. More! More! More! This isn't something we should keep private. This is something the masses should know and we should help hundreds of thousands of artists around the world if possible with our gift. It's just been a blessing. What is it about FAILE that you took to? Well, I've been a fan of colors and vibrations for a long time and these guys have been killing it for a long time. They're such masters of their craft. I feel our culture needs to understand FAILE and we should support them and celebrate them as creatives. I just wanted to show the culture an amazing experience and different forms of art, not only canvasses on the wall but also an immersive experience. Even the music I'm going to play tonight is not going to be regular. "I want people to know I celebrate all artists. Whether you're African-American, white, Asian, you name it. We at The Dean Collection celebrate all artists."

What is it about this kind of art, like you said not just canvasses on the wall, that feeds you? Well, it's visually and sonically stimulating. Most of us are in our heads all day-- Superfacts. dealing with what we're dealing with, so if I can bring you into a world that can take you away from negatives and bring you into a positive and a creative state of mind, then we've done a good job and that's what art is supposed to do. Art is supposed to take you to another level. Although my next show might be canvasses, this particular one in New York City I felt that we needed this in the city right now just to shake this up.

I'm a disrupter, my partners Amex and Marriott they've been disrupters as well for a long time, and it's organic. When you come in here you feel like it's about the creativity. Even though we have strong brands backing us--and all artists need strong brands to back them--but its how you collaborate with those strong brands, and the artists trust The Dean Collection to represent them well. What are you wearing? I have on vintage Dickies. This is my Father's Day gift from my wife and my kids. I have on a cool G-Shock that happened to match the vibe. I dig it. Thank you. Oh, and these shades I've got are ECOODA. My last question: You're a kid from The Bronx. Before Ruff Ryders, before Harvard Business School before you met the love of your life how did art keep you? You know, different sides of the art kept me. Growing up in The Bronx, I grew up with graffiti on the trains and on the walls. It excited me. I grew up around fashion where you painted the back of your jacket. It excited me. I grew up around DJs and music and DJing so that excited me. Those chapters have been written before, how they organically came out, I just let it flow.

Continue Reading

