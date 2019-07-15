'The Lion King's' Florence Kasumba Teams Up With Bloomingdales For Glam Pop-Up
Inspired by the cinematic beauty of The Lion King, actress Florence Kasumba has curated a special pop-up with Bloomingdales featuring tribal threads and fits truly made for any fan of the celebrated film.
Announced by the retail giant last week, The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Style Kingdom celebrates the cultural significance of African fashion with pieces handpicked by Kasumba who voices Shenzie the hyena in the upcoming live-action film. The shop also features brands that empower communities with pieces sourced from multiple regions of the African continent as well as products featuring iconic characters and themes from the film.
"Being the guest curator for the Style Kingdom in The Carousel at Bloomingdale’s is an absolute thrill because I’ve been able to combine my love of fashion and film whilst connecting back to my African heritage,” Kasumba said in a press release. “I love how The Lion King can be interpreted through this new lens and connect with audiences in a unique and fresh way. I felt such a personal connection to the pieces I curated and I can’t wait for people to see the collections and the movie!”
African fashion labels to loom the shop from Florence's curation include, Maxhosa- a South African knitwear brand that celebrates Xhosa beadwork aesthetics made with the countries mohair and wool. Ghana-based line, Studio 189 and Nigerian menswear brand, Post-Imperial will also be featured.
While some pieces are gorgeous gowns and stunning earrings, there's also chill threads like graphic tees commemorating the film.
"One of our goals in collaborating with Disney to create Style Kingdom is to enable shoppers to experience the excitement and nostalgia of The Lion King in new ways. Florence's curation allows us to celebrate the film and African artistry while bringing inspiration and sense of discovery to our customers through a unique product mix, in-store events and visual moments," said Frank Berman, Bloomingdale's executive vice president and chief marketing officer.
Additional brands that empower communities will have items shipped from multiple regions of the African continent, that will also feature famed characters and themes from the film, the releases also stated.
Direct inspiration from the film will include pieces with familiar logos and color schemes. A Simba handbag, Pride Rock t-shirt, and a "The Circle of Life" water bottle will all be for purchase.
The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Style Kingdom will be open to the public from July 11th to September 2nd.
Check out the expansive collection here.