All Hail The Princess: Blue Ivy Carter Nabs First Billboard Hot 100 Entry

"Brown Skin Girl" is Blue Ivy Carter's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyonce's collaboration with her daughter, Saint Jhn and Whizkid for the new album The Lion King: The Gift is hitting fans in a big way, and it is now the seven-year-old's first official hit.

Per Billboard, the song debuted at No. 76 on the chart dated Aug. 3. Her vocals can be heard during the beginning and end of the track, which is an ode to young, dark-skinned black girls to love the skin they're in.

"The budding superstar joins her parents with making a dent on the 60-year-old chart," the site writes. "Beyoncé has 63 career solo entries on the Hot 100 (the fourth-most among female soloists, after Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and Aretha Franklin), plus 14 as a member of Destiny’s Child and five as The Carters. Of those 82 combined hits, she’s reached No. 1 10 times (six solo and four with Destiny’s Child)."

Blue Ivy's first song was her father JAY-Z's "Glory," which was released just a few days after she was born in 2012. Her coos can be heard near the song's end, and her heartbeat can be heard in the beginning. In her short but spectacular little life, she's been featured on her mother's song "Blue" from her self-titled album, and can be heard singing "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing" on her mother's Homecoming Live album.