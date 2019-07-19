Blueface Claims He’s The “Best Lyricist” In Rap

Blueface has high self-esteem when it comes to his lyrical abilities. The “Thotiana” rapper crowned himself the “most lyrical rapper” in the game during an Instagram Live session Thursday (July 18), XXL reports.

"Hey cuz, that’s on my mama and my sis, I’m the best lyricist in the muthaf**kin' game, bro,” he declared. “I might not have the best flow, sound...but when it comes to wordplay, cuz, come on bro.”

The 22-year-old rapper has a way of getting a response on social media — even if its negative. Earlier in the month, Blueface kicked his mother and sister out of his home during a heated confrontation that reportedly involved his two girlfriends. On Tuesday (July 16), the L.A. native debuted a new face tattoo and previewed a new record where he talks about booting his family out of the home. Listen to the track below.