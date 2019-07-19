Blueface Claims He’s The “Best Lyricist” In Rap
Blueface has high self-esteem when it comes to his lyrical abilities. The “Thotiana” rapper crowned himself the “most lyrical rapper” in the game during an Instagram Live session Thursday (July 18), XXL reports.
"Hey cuz, that’s on my mama and my sis, I’m the best lyricist in the muthaf**kin' game, bro,” he declared. “I might not have the best flow, sound...but when it comes to wordplay, cuz, come on bro.”
Blueface says he’s “the best lyricist in the game”...do y’all agree? 👇🎶🤔 @BluefaceBleedEm pic.twitter.com/WXcr46FzXu
— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) July 18, 2019
The 22-year-old rapper has a way of getting a response on social media — even if its negative. Earlier in the month, Blueface kicked his mother and sister out of his home during a heated confrontation that reportedly involved his two girlfriends. On Tuesday (July 16), the L.A. native debuted a new face tattoo and previewed a new record where he talks about booting his family out of the home. Listen to the track below.
Blueface got a new face tattoo and he made a song dissing his moms and sister. “On my momma and my sis... Had to kick my own blood out... they musta forgot I was a Crip 😨” pic.twitter.com/FtfajcXtjp
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 17, 2019