Blueface Defends Kicking His Mother And Sister Out Of His Home

Social media has made people live out loud, with the good and bad plastered in just one post. Blueface and his family experienced this over the weekend when the rapper was filmed kicking out his mother and sister from his home.

The rapper, who is known for his hit single "Thotiana," was filmed by his mother and sister Kali after they got into an argument about the rapper's romantic partners. In several Instagram clips, Kali clams she and her mother's belongings were tossed outside by the rapper after the argument. Allegedly the women got into an argument with the rapper's girlfriends after one refused to greet them. Blueface recently purchased the home in March, with the family living with him ever since.

Blueface is seen kicking his sister down the steps as she tries to approach one of the women. His mother can also be heard telling him, "I love you, take care of yourself." Someone else also shouts their plans to call the police. It isn't known if law enforcement intervened.

Blueface also took to social media to call his mother a clout chaser for going on Instagram live to record the incident. "Sheesh you know it's getting hectic when yo own momma do it for the clout," he wrote. His sister defended his mother by claiming she penny-pinched in order for Blueface to play football and have recording sessions in the studio. "Ain't no free loading period everything you see me do I did for me. Sad what a bitch can do to a n***a head," she said on her Instagram Stories. "You only got clout cuz of mommy stupid! How you think you got here? Saddest thing is she paid all those studio sessions when you was living in your car!"

View this post on Instagram #blueface sister says she misses the way they use to be. A post shared by @ gossipzchaos on Jul 1, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

Blueface continued to defend his actions and reupload happier moments when he surprised his mother with $10,000. "I'll take this to the chin an let y'all eat this internet story up even got a couple more followers coming in just remember none of you were there so none of you really knows what happen," he said. He also addressed living his car and blamed his mother for it.

"My mom let me live in my car. I got my own s**t now when it's time to go it's time go," he said. "Sister tryna get a whole modeling career going off this an y'all really buying this."

In the past, the rapper has credited his mother with his hit music. "I think if she was in Cali when I was doing my thing, it wouldn’t have worked,” he said in an interview with The New York Times. His mother moved him out of California in hopes of locking down a college football scholarship but it didn't work out. “I would have been in her nest, and she wouldn’t have necessarily agreed with half the [expletive] I was doing. It made Blueface be able to be Blueface 100 percent.”