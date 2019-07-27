Bobby Brown Pens Emotional Tribute To Bobbi Kristina On Five-Year Anniversary Of Her Death
Bobby Brown commemorated the five-year anniversary of Bobbi Kristin Brown’s death Friday (July 26). The R&B legend posted an emotional heartfelt letter to his late daughter on Instagram announcing the first annual Bobbi Kristina Day.
“Hi baby girl,” the post begins. “Every day I hold you close to my heart. I think about so many things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl and more everyday. So loved and so missed.”
Brown also made mention of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a domestic violence center launched in her honor.
“Krissi, on this special day, we honor you, we love you and we shine a light on your memory,” he wrote in closing before adding “Love Dad.”
Bobbi Kristina was removed from life support on July 26, 2015, after being in a coma for nearly six months. In January of that year, Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in a bathtub inside her Georgia home and subsequently placed on life support. The 22-year-old’s tragic death came three years after the death of her mother, Whitney Houston.
Read Bobby Brown’s full message to his beloved daughter below.
Today we recognize the first annual Bobbi Kristina Day - July 26th, 2019. We miss you so much Babygirl 💜