Bobby Brown Pens Emotional Tribute To Bobbi Kristina On Five-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

Bobby Brown commemorated the five-year anniversary of Bobbi Kristin Brown’s death Friday (July 26). The R&B legend posted an emotional heartfelt letter to his late daughter on Instagram announcing the first annual Bobbi Kristina Day.

“Hi baby girl,” the post begins. “Every day I hold you close to my heart. I think about so many things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl and more everyday. So loved and so missed.”

Brown also made mention of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a domestic violence center launched in her honor.

“Krissi, on this special day, we honor you, we love you and we shine a light on your memory,” he wrote in closing before adding “Love Dad.”

Bobbi Kristina was removed from life support on July 26, 2015, after being in a coma for nearly six months. In January of that year, Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in a bathtub inside her Georgia home and subsequently placed on life support. The 22-year-old’s tragic death came three years after the death of her mother, Whitney Houston.

Read Bobby Brown’s full message to his beloved daughter below.