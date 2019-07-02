Sharifa-Murdock-vibe-6-25-19-vibe-vixen-1561734338
VIBE Vixen/ Jenny Regan

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Sharifa Murdock ENVSNs Collaboration And Accessibility Through Festival

July 2, 2019 - 1:51 pm by J'na Jefferson

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk podcast amplifies the voices of women and she/her-identifying individuals in their respective industries as they discuss their journeys toward becoming the bosses we know today. From their demeanor and confidence and persevering through life’s pitfalls to make a name for themselves in their own way, being a boss is much more than 'just running sh*t.'

Sharifa Murdock may have started off in the retail world, but she’s translated her passion for fashion into creating a brand that cultivates the youth and inspires women everywhere. The Brooklyn native is the co-founder of the ENVSN Festival, an event which aims to bring together strong personalities who believe in the power of women by sharing stories through platforms of encouragement.

This year’s ENVSN Festival will be held on Sept. 14 and 15 at Industry City in Brooklyn, N.Y. Presale tickets for one or both days of the fest, as well as VIP two-day all access, are available on their website. Last year’s inaugural event—she tells 'Boss Talk' host J’na Jefferson—was put together in three months. It featured inspiring panels, workshops and performances featuring entertainment figures such as Saweetie, Tinashe, Zhavia, beauty guru Jackie Aina and more. With her business partner, Hot 97 radio personality Laura Stylez, the duo continues to grow ENVSN and create a legacy as the festival enters its second go-around.

“I felt like there was a void missing within the industry of female empowerment, and just getting that young generation to really understand that there’s more than what they see,” Murdock says of the festival’s underlying motive. Murdock has her legs in the fashion field, and is also the co-founder of Liberty Fairs, a business-to-business men’s contemporary fashion and lifestyle trade show. With ENVSN, she wanted to leave an indelible legacy of her own, and hopes to inspire others to do the same. “There’s so many options of what you can do in life, you don’t have to be pigeonholed into one thing,” she says of having her hand in many different industries.

She attributes her healthy sense of occupational balance to self-care and her wonderful assistant, Lucia. What sets ENVSN apart from other female-driven festivals in the United States? Other than its goal of nourishing young women from all walks of life through accessibility and exposure, Murdock says ENVSN’s focus on collaboration is one of its greatest assets. “Social media has created this phase that girls are competing with each other instead of collaborating with each other,” she says. “We’re in a space right now where you can do whatever you want… I want young people to know and believe in themselves.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ENVSN FESTIVAL (@envsnfest) on

This year, the festival is partnering with several like-minded brands, and Ms. Murdock also tapped leaders in the fashion, beauty, tech and lifestyle spaces to form the ENVSN Board, a group of women who were chosen to drive the festival’s missions, and provide ways to implement diversity and inclusion into this year's event.

“Everyone knows something different, it’s about finding people outside of our network,” she says of the Board, which features experts in fields like culinary, tech and more. “They can provide some sort of information that may even be able to make our festival bigger.” What does Murdock envision for the future of her festival? She’s hoping to continue to expand and to see not just global success, but success for the young people who attend the event– especially young women of color. “[I was] very adamant about [ENVSN] being multicultural,” she explains. “I am very aware of what’s going on around me, but I do wanna change the narrative. Going forward, [women of color] need to be heard and we need to be paid attention to. If it’s by ENVSN, that’s what’s gonna be by.” Listen to ‘Boss Talk’ with Sharifa Murdock in its entirety below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sharifa Murdock (@sharifasays) on

Danielle Brooks
Getty Images

‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Danielle Brooks Announces Pregnancy

Danielle Brooks is getting prepared for her most important role. The Orange is the New Black star took to social media Tuesday (July 2) to announce that she is “happily pregnant” with her first child.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant,” the actress captioned a photo of her holding a Clear Blue pregnancy test. Brooks, who is five months along, also shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram Stories writing in part, “When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jul 2, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

Next month, Brooks and the rest of the OINTB cast will debut the seventh and final season of the Netflix hit drama. The 29-year-old South Carolina native plays fan favorite, Tasha “Tastyee” Jefferson and promised that fans will be “satisfied” with the finale.

“I think they’re going to feel full and feel like we’ve answered all the questions that they wanted answered,” Brooks said during a recent interview with Pure Wow.” I think people will still leave feeling hopeful for Taystee at the end of the day.”

Continue Reading
Lisa Price Chats With Tiffany Hardin For Made by We's "In Between Series"
Martin Lee Studio

Carol's Daughter Founder Lisa Price Reflects On Selling Company And More At The 'In Between Series'

October 2014 was supposed to be one of the highest points in Lisa Price’s life. Instead, it felt like one of the lowest for the Carol’s Daughter founder. That month, the entrepreneur announced that she’d sold her company to one of the largest cosmetic brands, L’Oreal. As a result,  many onlookers and supporters vocalized their disappointment, especially Black Twitter, and accused the Brooklyn-born success story of being a “sell out” quick to leave behind her people to chase a dollar.

While many felt the move would result in the end of hair milk moisturizers as we know it, Cornell University professor, Noliwe Rooks, wasn’t wrong when she said: "[Lisa’s] love for that community and love for black women and economic possibility for black people is as much a part of her creation story and her narrative as whatever her products would do for your hair."

5 years and a 25th-anniversary milestone later, I would soon learn how Price handled the criticism and learned from her experience.

--

As several aspiring entrepreneurs and industry shakers gathered in the Made By We workspace for the intimate In Between Series facilitated by Tiffany Hardin, founder of boutique consultancy, Gild Creative Group, I must admit, I was a bit apprehensive in hearing what Lisa had to say —mainly because of, well, haters. Admittedly, I was a hater by association when the sale was first announced. I keke’d along with tweets that accused her of giving in to “The Man” while I was rocking a weave with a permed leave out. Clearly, I was in no position to laugh. While hearing her reflect on that trying time at this event, I left with not only a better understanding of why she decided to sell her company but also with a couple of her products in my Amazon Prime cart. Above all, the happy 57-year-old mother of three kept it real about her journey during the event and dropped gems too shiny to pass up during the audience Q&A.

When asked about how someone who had zero experience owning a business ended up being the owner of such a profitable and preeminent company, Lisa's response was simple. “Just because you’re not in a certain space, doesn’t mean you can’t dominate it.” And dominate she did. For those who don’t know, let’s take it back. In 1993,  Lisa Price began her business in the kitchen of her Brooklyn home. Originally, Lisa created natural fragrances, body butters, and oils for skin care but after realizing several people weren’t showing her love at craft fairs for not having hair products, Lisa began making them. $27M, a Home Shopping Network (HSN) partnership, and several fully-stocked shelves in Sephora, Target, and Ulta later, Lisa became living proof that it’s possible to be successful in a field you otherwise knew nothing about.

Despite selling her company to L’Oreal, Lisa remains heavily involved and committed to her “child”, Carol’s Daughter, until she’s ready to retire. (Don’t let her angel-kissed skin fool you, sis is seasoned.) “ I’ve been doing this for 26 years...When your child is 26, they need their mom but not every day. I don’t need to be there as much.”

However, it wasn’t all easy choices. There were several times when Lisa was presented with the opportunity to take her business to the next level, but they just didn’t feel right to her. “I needed help. [But] I wasn’t desperate,” she admitted. Although she met with many big bank bosses, she held out until she found the right partner - one who understood her. That key player ended up being Steve Stoute. Through their partnership, Lisa was able to fulfill her vision, one that most prominent beauty brands still don't fully see. “Beauty companies need to understand that we’re no longer buying ‘the box,’” Lisa stressed.

To us, going natural means not having a perm made by Just For Me and protective styles are braids. To Lisa’s 12-year-old daughter, the word “natural” when it pertains to hair doesn’t mean much because, well, not it’s just hair. ”What happens when we all raise children that just look at it like hair?” Price asked. “My daughter has no perspective of [a] relaxer and she doesn’t go to the salon.” Like Lisa’s daughter, Generation Z is being raised in a time where young girls are celebrated for rocking their natural tresses and cornrows or ponytails are just an added accessory to an otherwise fierce look. Hair is not unique and Lisa feels that big cosmetic brands need to understand that there will be a shift in consumerism. “There has to come a time where we don’t buy shampoo in our own section,” said Price. “You can just line up all the shampoos, I’ll I know how to read, find one that I need… I don’t need to go to a separate aisle.”

And if you really think about it, hair really is just hair. We’re all born with it. There is no need to go to the ethnic aisle just to buy some conditioner. As long as you educate yourself, know what works for you, and can read the ingredients on a bottle. Any product, regardless of the brand, could be a fit for you.

With that being true, shouldn’t we have been rooting for Lisa instead? Shouldn’t we want for as many people as possible to use her bomb dot com product line and support her business? “Everybody needs to get comfortable with folks building stuff,” Lisa stressed. “That’s what we gotta do until we can build it and have wealth….Wealth doesn’t go away. It stays with your family.”

The backlash from selling her company was a lot, but it didn’t break her. Instead, Lisa turned that moment into a learning opportunity because, at the end of the day, no Twitter bird is writing her story but her. And no one should ever write your story for you. “As transparent as I thought I was being about [selling Carol’s Daughter], people were writing a whole different story for me. But you can’t write my story. I’m living it and so I used the opportunity to teach.” When chasing success, you will have uncomfortable moments, and how you move in them will define how far you’ll actually go.

As the In Between Series conversation and Q&A came to an end, Price revealed that these days she invests in people instead of businesses, and offered advice to those entrepreneurs in attendance and offered suggestions like the importance of having a financial advisor and paying taxes. “In this day and age, [you need an accountant] because you’re probably going to make money online and they have receipts for that,” she pointed out. “That’s real, that’s not cash when someone Venmo’s you. You might not need an accountant on retainer but you need to understand ‘What’s my liability?,’ ‘What do I need to deduct?,’ ‘When do I 1099?’” Price continued: “As soon as you get money, you have to know how to pay taxes ‘cause they never go away.”

Price answered another question about mentorship and reminded attendees that it’s good to follow and seek out, but just be inspired by them. “You can find those people to follow and to watch and to listen to,” she said. “You just don’t want to try to be them… just watch how they move.”

At the end of the day, the goal is to build a legacy for your family, an empire that still stands long after you’re gone, while expanding its reach across generations and races. So was Lisa’s decision worth it? I’d say very much so.

--

Guild Creative Group's “The In Between Series” is a conversation series that brings together unique founders and leaders across the beauty, fashion, tech, and culinary industries to share their journeys of entrepreneurship.”

Continue Reading
boss_talk-1560879449 boss_talk-1560879449
VIBE Vixen- Karissa Maggio

Best Of VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Saweetie, Amara La Negra And More On Making Boss Moves

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk podcast amplifies the voices of women and she/her-identifying individuals in their respective industries as they discuss their journeys toward becoming the bosses we know today. From their demeanor and confidence and persevering through life’s pitfalls to make a name for themselves in their own way, being a boss is much more than 'just running sh*t.'

We rounded up some of our favorite pieces of advice from our first few episodes! Our bosses so far have ranged from rappers (Saweetie and Kash Doll), to authors (Karyn Parsons) to activists (Peppermint). Each of the bosses invited on the show have had some incredible journeys, and we thank them for giving us insight into how they've become the bosses they are today.

Whether they're thanking their mothers for inspiring them to be their best (like Amara La Negra), or chalking up some boss moves to being their authentic selves (Bevy Smith), this retrospective episode focuses on the awesome words these bosses have shared with us thus far.

Listen below to our "Best Of..." episode as well as all of the episodes of Boss Talk Podcast. Be on the lookout for new episodes coming soon.

Continue Reading

