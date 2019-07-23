shenseea_vibe-vixen-650x366-1563887206
VIBE Vixen/ Jessica Xie

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Meet Shenseea, The Boss Of All Trades

July 23, 2019 - 12:15 pm by J'na Jefferson

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk podcast amplifies the voices of women and she/her-identifying individuals in their respective industries as they discuss their journeys toward becoming the bosses we know today. From their demeanor and confidence and persevering through life’s pitfalls to make a name for themselves in their own way, being a boss is much more than 'just running sh*t.'

Shenseea is one of the latest signees to Interscope Records. The Kingston, Jamaica-bred singer, rapper, dancer and deejay has gained notoriety in the music world thanks to an infectious implementation of reggae, soca, dancehall and hip-hop into her work.

"I think everyone in my family can sing...we been living music," the 22-year-old tells Boss Talk host J'na Jefferson. "I was singing covers...and then I tried to see if I could write, and I did. Put it on social media, and I was like 'this looks like it can work."

Thanks to the success of her remix to the song "Loodi" by future collaborator Vybz Kartel, Shenseea has shown no signs of slowing down. She has toured with artists such as Sean Paul, and has worked with artists from Christina Aguilera to Tommy Lee Sparta and Tyga, who is featured on her hot song “Blessed.”

Before she blew up, however, she was working a regular desk job and singing whenever she got the chance. She details that quitting to pursue music to take care of herself, her family, and her son was not something that scared her.

"I was just doing my thing naturally, for fun, because I love it," she smiles. "I didn't think of how good I was, or how [much] better I should be... music was just from the soul, it was from the heart, and I loved it so much... 'I'm just really gonna put my all into this.'"

For now, the artist is working on her debut album, which she says is going to be an "interracial" experience. She is reportedly working with Di Genius and Rvssian to bring the feel-good riddims to the LP.

"I'm trying not to focus on one set of [audiences]," she explains. "I'm trying to grab a little bit of everybody... my album, to be honest, it's a different vibe to me, because I have so many more influences and producers that can help me bring out different sounds that I'm not normally used to."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Shenseea discussed what it's like to be a working woman to a toddler, she has a three-year-old son who she visits back in Jamaica often.

"When I'm overseas, I video call him every single day," she smiles. "And he's talking more now, so we get to have kind of conversations! When I'm home, I try to take a day for him where we go to the beach or somewhere."

From where does Shenseea get her strength from? She says from the woman she was raised by, her aunt. She was taught to have a fierce mentality, to inundate herself with new information to become her best self, and of course, to be independent. She frequently goes back to Jamaica to spread knowledge to young girls and women in order for them to be the best they can be.

"There are a lot of [women] that are suffering... I am trying to give them the confidence to do their own thing, be your own boss. Do whatever you want to do, what makes you happy."

Listen to the full episode below.

In This Story:

Popular

Jennifer Lopez Was Pleasantly Surprised By Keke Palmer's Performance In 'Hustlers'

From the Web

More on Vibe

PROJECT GIRLS CLUB
Courtesy of Project Girls Club

Premiere: Project Girls Club Deliver Bossed-Up Swag In "Heavy" Visuals

What makes Atlanta's Project Girls Club so delightful is their creative approach to the girl group troupe. The collective, comprised of Shanell, D. Woods and Mika Means have returned with "Heavy" which also features stellar bars from Akbar V.

Directed by the Class Clown studio, the ladies shine in the black and white visuals with looks to complete their eclectic personalities. Like their previous single "Run Up," "Heavy" is rooted in swag and strong vocals from Shanell as well as standout bars from Means and Akbar V.

Known for her time on Love and hip Hop Atlanta, Akbar V puts reality woes to the side and lays down witty raps. Shanell also brings the dance moves during her verse with an ode to her time in Young Money. "On top. call me when you wanna see ya bedrock," she sings.

Project Girls Club was founded by Woods, Shanell and Means as a form of pushing the culture of powerful women forward in the south and beyond. The niche is that PGC not only features those in the music video but producers, directors and DJs like Traci Steele.

"Everyone in Project Girls Group has their own vibe and we don't make anyone else have to be on everyone else's vibe. We celebrate each other's vibe (laughs)," Wood previously shared with VIBE. "I'm not going to make my dream be your dream. Let's figure how to coexist these dreams and push them to the next level."

As the summer continues to heat up, "Heavy" is a perfect track to your hot girl playlist.

Continue Reading
Taraji P. Henson's The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Hosts Inaugural "Can We Talk?" Benefit Dinner In Washington D.C.
Lalah Hathaway attends The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Inaugural "Can We Talk?" Benefit Dinner at The Newseum on June 07, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

Lalah Hathaway To Perform At Future x Sounds LA

Five-time Grammy award-winning artist and activist, Lalah Hathaway will curate and perform at the Los Angeles edition of Future x Sounds LA at Ford Theaters (Aug. 31). The multi-city and art series will also present the sounds of Anna Wise, Justus West, Gwen Bunn, DJ Battlecat, and an appearance by Hathway's art collective, #realmusicrebels.

Future x Sounds invites artists, attendees, and society to question the world around them, with Hathaway leading the art journey. "L.A. welcomed me home at an early age and continued my music education. It kept me honest and kept me true to the eternal student within me," Hathaway said.

Celebrating the creative community and spotlighting the way music and education impact social change during an evening of live performances, collaborations, conversations, art installations and more, the event will host some of the most active and respected musicians in each city of the artistic community.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

LA! #futurexsounds #futurexsoundsLA #shiftingthespotlight #realmusicrebels @annathewise @djbattlecat @justus.west @gwenbunn AUG 31!

A post shared by Lalah Hathaway (@lalahhathaway) on Jul 16, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT

"Their curation [Future x Sounds] is based on mutual inspiration, respect and the will to support each other's individual projects. It's pretty beautiful and powerful. As one of the most respected and authentic voices music today, Lalah Hathaway was an ideal choice to showcase Los Angeles with our inaugural series in this city," said Future x Sounds founder and executive producer, Angela Gill.

Hathaway was most recently nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2019 including, Best R&B album. The artist is one of the most elite of her time with 30 years of music under her belt. As a singer-songwriter and producer, she has collaborated with an extensive list of hitmakers including Dr.Dre, Anderson .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Pharrell Williams. Also gracing the stage with legends Anita Baker, Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Herbie Hancock.

With LA x Sounds being one of her final destinations of the summer, Lalah, will first open the 2019 Lincoln Center Out of Doors summer concert series (July 24).

Future x Sounds will kick-off its multi-city tour in New York where they will partner with Summerstage to celebrate Black Woodstock and the 50th anniversary of Harlem Culture Festival (Aug. 17).

You can purchase tickets here.

Continue Reading
Black Women Short Haircare Tips
Getty Images

Bald & Boujee: A Guide To Cutting It All Off This Summer, As Told by Black Women

Summer is upon us, which means the temperatures are turnt up. And while the sunny season typically calls for cornrows and goddess braids, once the block gets hot, sometimes less is more. Considering becoming a bald baddie but not sure if you're ready for the clippers? Vixen asked four bald beauties to share their experiences to help you take the plunge.

--

Dee Williams, Photographer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Time for a haircut 🧓🏾

A post shared by Dee Williams (@hideexdee) on Jun 14, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

When did you first cut your hair, and what inspired you to do the big chop?

I cut my hair in November 2016. I don't have a cool awakening story, I honestly cut my hair because I was tired of doing it. I had dry, long, thick, 4b curly hair and the daily maintenance was driving me nuts. I'd spend my whole wash day doing my hair for it to look a mess in the morning. I swear every two seconds I saw photos of beautiful women that had shaved heads on Instagram (someone spying on me lol). I think it was meant to be.

How did you feel afterward? Did you regret it at all?

I felt amazing! I called my parents and my mother was pissed (laughs out loud). There is a lot of conditioning in the Black community that ties beauty with the length of your hair, especially within her generation. But, I felt like a million bucks and the most beautiful I have ever felt. My hair was always the main focus, but now it's my face and I love it.

Since cutting your hair, have you noticed that people have treated you differently?

I honestly don't think people have treated me different. I do get praised a lot and told I'm "bold and super confident" to rock a baldie, though.

What’s your favorite thing about having short hair?

Dying my hair a rainbow of colors and not having to worry about it breaking off or damaging my hair. If I don't like a color, I just shave it off and try again. I didn't really get to do that too much with my hair before, because my hair was already super dry and I didn't want to make it worse. So I would only use henna or vegan hair dyes and not bleach it.

What words of motivation do you have for other ladies wanting to go low who may be a little hesitant?

I think all women should shave their heads at least once in their lives. It will grow back! That's about all the advice I give because it is a huge lifestyle change, one that you should 100% make on your own.

Nadirah Simmons, Editor and Producer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

high tea ✔️

A post shared by nadirah (@hinadirah) on May 24, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

When did you first cut your hair, and what inspired you to do the big chop?

I first cut my hair in February of 2017. I always wanted to have a buzz cut, and after having weaves, braids, and extensions and then cutting off all of my hair and returning it to its natural state in the form of a big afro, I knew it was time. I was also going through a bit of a transformation. I felt like I had relied so much on my hair and sometimes hid behind it.

How did you feel afterward? Did you regret it at all?

I felt nervous. The crazy thing is when I first cut my afro off I actually didn’t buzz it. My hair was long enough for finger waves. I still had some red dye in my hair from when I had my afro, and my hairdresser who’s also my aunt couldn’t get it all out with bleach. She kept trying to cut it short and I wouldn’t let her. I was holding onto it and preferred to burn my scalp with bleach than go any shorter. Then a week or two later I got the courage, went back to the shop, and got it buzzed all the way down. My confidence skyrocketed and hasn’t gone down since.

Since cutting your hair, have you noticed that people have treated you differently?

Men call me Amber Rose all the time! Or they tell me to get waves. I don’t like waves in my hair. Just a lot of requests for what to do with my hair or which famous short-haired woman I look like.

What’s your favorite thing about having short hair?

All of the fun colors I can do without worrying about damaging my hair since I shave it all off every week!

What words of motivation do you have for other ladies wanting to go low who may be a little hesitant?

Just do it! The more you think about the more you’ll push it off!

Gynai Kristol, Filmmaker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“And when you see a nigga, please act like you know. Won’t sit around here stressing on no old hoes...”

A post shared by Gynai Kristol (@_kristolklear) on Jun 13, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

When did you first cut your hair, and what inspired you to do the big chop?

I first cut my hair in 2008 because of Rihanna (LOL I am not ashamed of this at all). And then I ended up having to chop it all off in 2017 because of breakage from going blonde.

How did you feel afterward? Did you regret it at all?

The initial cut in ‘08 made me feel like I was grown because I did it at the start of my senior year. But when I had to cut all the way off I cried because I'd never had my hair this short and automatically felt like I was going to look like a boy. But now, I'm more confident than ever and I don't regret cutting it off and I don't plan on growing it back anytime soon.

Since cutting your hair, have you noticed that people have treated you differently?

I'd say yes, mostly women though. I feel like I bond with more women over hair now whether it be about the color my hair is or them trying to convince themselves to cut it off.

What’s your favorite thing about having short hair?

The fact that my morning/night routine is much shorter. Like all I have to do is brush it and move on with my day. My ultimate favorite thing though is taking showers. I completely submerge myself under the water every time. I love it so much.

What words of motivation do you have for other ladies wanting to go low who may be a little hesitant?

It's just hair! It will grow back and if it doesn't grow back quick enough for you, get you some cute head wraps, hats, or even a wig.

Sofiya Ballin, Journalist

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“...and yet she willed herself into a goddess.” ~ Ta-Nehisi Coates - - - - 📸: @mama.photog MUA: @mua_taneishanichole Styled by @fasondeviv

A post shared by Sofiya Abena Ballin (@sofiyaballin) on Feb 27, 2019 at 2:38pm PST

When did you first cut your hair, and what inspired you to do the big chop?

I cut my hair last year, July 2018. I’ve been natural my entire life and always had a thick, healthy head of hair, but I noticed it began thinning. My styles weren’t coming out how they used to so I decided I should start over.

Also, I was always very curious about what I would look like with short hair.  And I wanted to challenge myself to expand what I felt made me beautiful. My hair (short or long) was part of my beauty, but it isn’t and will never be all of my beauty.

How did you feel afterward? Did you regret it at all?

Cutting my hair was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life. After the first big snip, I thought “there she is.” I felt like I really saw ME. At the time, I was so nervous, I convinced myself I wanted a tapered cut but I knew I was going to go lower because I saw her (me) under there.

A few days later I went to the barber and had them cut all of it off. I was shaking. I felt nauseous. But I had never felt more beautiful. It took about a month and a half for me to not have phantom fro, haha. I would wake up and forget I cut my hair and I’d get a pang of nausea or start questioning why I did it. But when I looked in the mirror and I saw that beautiful face and spirit that I hadn’t seen so clearly before, I knew I made the right decision.

My confidence has increased because I feel like I’ve made my self-love more unconditional. Cutting my hair removed the condition or feeling that I needed to have hair to feel and be beautiful. Now, I feel beautiful no matter what. I care less about what other people think when it comes to beauty because when having a baldie/short cut, you’ll learn real quick not everyone will be a fan.

Since cutting your hair, have you noticed that people have treated you differently?

Yes. Especially when it comes to men and dating. There are those who LOVE it and those who don’t like it all. The first week I cut my hair, a guy felt the need to tell me he doesn’t usually go for women with short hair but he’d “make me an exception.”

Yeah, that was a dub.

For the most part, people have loved it.  I think a lot of that has to do with the confidence I’ve gained since cutting. This confidence is a different breed. It doesn’t need to be validated by anyone but me.

What’s your favorite thing about having short hair?

I love how it shows off my face and neck, I love how easy it is to maintain and love what it’s taught me about patience. I’ve been growing my hair a bit, and since I’ve always been natural, this is my first big chop experience. I’m learning to fall in love with my hair at all of its stages. Like life, it’s really about falling in love with the journey and my hair has helped me see that more clearly.

What words of motivation do you have for other ladies wanting to go low who may be a little hesitant?

Definitely, be sure this a decision that YOU want for YOU.  And also be prepared to feel free and liberated in a way you may not have felt ever or in a long time. It’s an opportunity to reacquaint yourself with yourself.

And even if you’re not feeling it, your hair will grow faster than you think.

Orixa Jones, Artist

 

View this post on Instagram

 

catalogue modelé.

A post shared by —————— (@huesofstyle) on May 12, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT

When did you first cut your hair, and what inspired you to do the big chop?

I cut my hair in January 2017. To be honest, I was scrolling through Pinterest one night looking at women with buzz cuts and decided to shave my head. No trauma. No man troubles. Just a late night decision.

How did you feel afterward? Did you regret it at all? Has your confidence changed in any way?

I had a few moments of uncertainty in the first couple of days of cutting my hair, but it never takes me long to find my groove. So the bounce-back was amazing. For the first time, I could see myself completely, my power started showing itself. And since then I have no desire to grow it out.

Since cutting your hair, have you noticed that people have treated you differently?

Oddly enough I started receiving more attention once I stripped myself down. Both men and women approach me about how well I wear my shaved head. Those encounters are always humbling because it feels like they're complimenting my being moreso than what I look like if that makes sense.

What’s your favorite thing about having short hair?

My top two favorite things about having short hair are the freedom and low maintenance. I don't spend a dime because I cut it myself. The wind doesn't bother me anymore and neither does water. I'm good on any block, ha! Except for when its cold out.

What words of motivation do you have for other ladies wanting to go low who may be a little hesitant?

With anything in life, I would encourage someone to decide and commit. Make your decision, and commit to your decision over and over again. It might feel weird in the beginning, but once you find your pocket - get well acquainted with her.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

22h ago

R. Kelly's Crisis Manager Steps Down

News

22h ago

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Files To Trademark "Hot Girl Summer"

Music Premieres

1d ago

Premiere: Project Girls Club Deliver Bossed-Up Swag In "Heavy" Visuals