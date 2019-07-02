Brooklyn Lindsey Becomes The 11th Black Trans Woman Killed

As the last of the rainbow confetti and glitter from the worldwide 50th Pride celebrations are cleaned away, news of a death has rocked the community.

According to CNN, Brooklyn Lindsey--a black trans woman--was found on a porch of an abandoned Kansas City, Missouri home shot to death. Lindsey's death marks the 11th murder of a black trans woman in 2019.

Local authorities are investing Lindsey's death as a murder.

The 32-year-old's body was discovered at the same intersection a Latino transgender woman's body was found nearly four years ago. Tamara Dominguez was repeatedly run over. In December 2018, Luis Sanchez was found guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Just weeks ago, Lindsey was viciously beaten and taken to the hospital. The attack was reported to the police.

Last week, Emmy-nominated winning actress Laverne Cox sat with Buzzfeed's AM to DM to discuss the Pride celebrations and the murders of her fellow black trans women.

“Your attraction to me as a trans woman is not a reason to kill me,” the 47-year-old LGBTQ advocate said. "There’s this whole sort of myth that trans women are out there tricking people, that they deserve to be murdered, and that’s not the case.”

As of now, the police have not identified a person of interest in Lindsey's murder.