pride-rainbow-flag
Chung Sung-Jun

Brooklyn Lindsey Becomes The 11th Black Trans Woman Killed

July 2, 2019 - 12:07 pm by Shenequa Golding

As the last of the rainbow confetti and glitter from the worldwide 50th Pride celebrations are cleaned away, news of a death has rocked the community.

According to CNN, Brooklyn Lindsey--a black trans woman--was found on a porch of an abandoned Kansas City, Missouri home shot to death. Lindsey's death marks the 11th murder of a black trans woman in 2019.

Local authorities are investing Lindsey's death as a murder.

The 32-year-old's body was discovered at the same intersection a Latino transgender woman's body was found nearly four years ago.  Tamara Dominguez was repeatedly run over. In December 2018, Luis Sanchez was found guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Just weeks ago, Lindsey was viciously beaten and taken to the hospital. The attack was reported to the police.

Last week, Emmy-nominated winning actress Laverne Cox sat with Buzzfeed's AM to DM to discuss the Pride celebrations and the murders of her fellow black trans women.

“Your attraction to me as a trans woman is not a reason to kill me,” the 47-year-old LGBTQ advocate said. "There’s this whole sort of myth that trans women are out there tricking people, that they deserve to be murdered, and that’s not the case.”

As of now, the police have not identified a person of interest in Lindsey's murder.

tomi-lahren-sits-on-political-panel
Rich Polk

Tomi Lahren Calls Colin Kaepernick A “Disgrace” Over Nike 'Fourth Of July' Sneaker Controversy

Tomi Lahren had lots to say about reports that Nike pulled its “Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July” sneakers after Colin Kaepernick intervened. As previously reported, the sneaker giant pulled the shoe release after Kaepernick objected to the company using the Betsy Ross American flag because it was created during slavery. The flag has also been used by white supremacists groups.

As expected, Lauren joined the chorus of Kaepernick detractors in lashing out at the 31-year-old athlete and activist.

“There’s are so many people in this country, and this world, that have so many bigger things to worry about and he’s throwing a tantrum over a shoe,” Lahren said according to The Blast. “He’s a disgraced washed up quarterback, he’s a disgrace to this country.”

The political pundit went on to claim that Nike is making a “big mistake” by canceling the sneakers, and that Kaepernick’s legacy will be “dividing this country.”

Nike defended the choice in a statement Tuesday (July 2). “We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services. Nike made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday,”

The shoe drama sparked backlash among conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz.

It’s a good thing @Nike only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag.... @NFL #HappyFourth https://t.co/G6w8vDjvLP

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

Additionally, the hashtag #WalkAwayFromNike began trending Tuesday, although it appears to have backfired. Many of the #WalkAwayFromNike tweets were in support of the company, and questioned the effectiveness of last year's attempted boycott after Kaepernick was featured in Nike's “Just Do It” campaign.

So, those who pretended to have #WalkAwayFromNike the first time had to go back to wearing Nike. Now, they’re mad and want to “stop wearing Nike”...... again 🙄 pic.twitter.com/TsI0r2p8f8

— Rico Bennett (@NotoriousRicoB) July 3, 2019

I am confusion. Didn’t y’all already boycott Nike? Did it not work the last time 🤔 #WalkAwayFromNike pic.twitter.com/4WOrCHqdVY

— Ambreezy ✝️😎 (@AmberK_10) July 3, 2019

So you’re all admitting you still wore Nike after the last supposed boycott. 🤔 #WalkAwayFromNike pic.twitter.com/7U4p2ETYhp

— ŁΞS Ⓥ (@Chocodrag0nfly) July 3, 2019

Me walking in the store to get more @Nike apparel! 😂😂😂 #WalkAwayFromNike pic.twitter.com/W2YCSi8o8I

— Rayna (@doc_sunshine08) July 3, 2019

Continue Reading
police-tape
Scott Olson

Fifty-Six People Were Shot In Chicago Over The Weekend

Fifty-six people were shot over the weekend in Chicago and four of the victims have died, according to reports. News of the rapid gunfire in the city already besmirched with gang violence has placed officials on high alert ahead of the July 4th weekend.

CBS News reports one man was killed during an argument with an 18-year-old who ran off after firing the fatal shots. Another man Andre Lyons, 32, was killed after an unidentified gunman opened fire nearby; and an unidentified man was discovered shot to death in East Garfield Park on Sunday (June 30) at dawn.

The final victim, 17-year-old Jarise Baker were walking home with his girlfriend a little after midnight when a car passed by and shot both of them. Baker's girlfriend was shot six times in the upper body and chest, while his girlfriend was shot in the arm. Baker's family insists the teen was not involved in any gang violence.

The gun violence comes as Chicago police announced shooting in the city have hit a four-year low. Per a recent crime stat released by CBS Chicago, 1,229 people have been shot, that's about 100 fewer than those who were shot during the first half of 2018, and the lowest total since 2015.

And while there have been fewer murders, there were still 236 murders through the month of June.

Continue Reading
empty-courtoom
Pool

Exonerated Mississippi Man Killed Two Blocks Away From His Home

A Mississippi man who spent 12 years in prison--with four of those years in solitary confinement--for a rape and murder he didn't commit was shot and killed just two blocks away from his home, CNN reports.

Cedric Willis was exonerated in 2006 and spent his days as a motivational speaker, encouraging local residents to vote and visiting schools to speak about his experience. So when family and friends learned of his death they were distraught.

"America hurts black men in so many ways. Two of the main ways it does that is through the criminal justice system and the utter failure to control guns," Emily Maw, Willis' attorney with the Innocence Project New Orleans said. "Cedric has been a victim of both and that's particularly tragic."

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the June 24th death as a homicide. However, they have not narrowed down on a person of interest. Willis' mother, Elayne, said police have offered her the bare bones surrounding her son's murder.

"The only thing I know for certain is my son is dead. He left home and he didn't come back," she said. "I don't know what, or why, I don't know anything."

In 1997, Willis was convicted of murder and armed robbery and sentenced to life in prison plus 90 years. The victim said the suspect had a gold tooth and no tattoos, Willis however, had an arm full of tattoos and no gold teeth. He was also reportedly 70 pounds heavier than the person the described.

DNA evidence proved Willis wasn't responsible for the rape, and prosecutors dropped those charges, but they still pursued the second robbery and murder. Willis' DNA results which excluded him from the rape were not told to the jury.

It was years before Willis would get a new trial, but in 2006 a judge found the witness testimony inadmissible and he was released from prison. Elayne described her son as a kindhearted, while Maw said Willis was a "low-key" guy.

"He was a very low-key guy dealing with an awful lot: the unimaginable wrong and pain he suffered and the difficulty of being a black man in Jackson, Mississippi," Maw says.

Continue Reading

