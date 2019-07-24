Bryson Tiller Releases "Blame" To Tease Upcoming Project

The R&B artist resurfaces with a new melody.

Bryson Tiller has crept back on the music scene with what could be a new single from his upcoming and highly-anticipated album.

It's not clear when the one-minute release, entitled "Blame," dropped on his official website but he finds himself reflecting on a damaged relationship and regret. "Can't keep explaining myself, feels like I'm draining myself/ I guess there's no one to blame but myself/ Got a big Henny cup, I'll drink it with help/I'm tainting myself, I'm ashamed of myself/I've been praying for myself like you used to."

While Tiller has remained under the radar, the 26-year-old singer is reportedly expected to drop his long-awaited project Serenity later this year. He last made a musical appearance when he was featured on Ryan Trey's single "Nowhere To Run" in late March 2019. It has been streamed more than 1.6 million times on YouTube.



That same month, Tiller also posted that he had new heat he wanted to release to his fans.

i need someone to pull up on me in LA soon and pick a song or two from my laptop for me to release next.. let me know — tiller (@brysontiller) March 23, 2019

While there is no official release date for his third project, check out the new release "Blame" below.