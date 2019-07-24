2016 Daytime Village At The iHeartRadio Music Festival On September 24, 2016
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Bryson Tiller Releases "Blame" To Tease Upcoming Project

July 24, 2019 - 1:04 pm by Alexis Reese

The R&B artist resurfaces with a new melody.

Bryson Tiller has crept back on the music scene with what could be a new single from his upcoming and highly-anticipated album.

It's not clear when the one-minute release, entitled "Blame," dropped on his official website but he finds himself reflecting on a damaged relationship and regret. "Can't keep explaining myself, feels like I'm draining myself/ I guess there's no one to blame but myself/ Got a big Henny cup, I'll drink it with help/I'm tainting myself, I'm ashamed of myself/I've been praying for myself like you used to."

While Tiller has remained under the radar, the 26-year-old singer is reportedly expected to drop his long-awaited project Serenity later this year. He last made a musical appearance when he was featured on Ryan Trey's single "Nowhere To Run" in late March 2019. It has been streamed more than 1.6 million times on YouTube.


That same month, Tiller also posted that he had new heat he wanted to release to his fans.

While there is no official release date for his third project, check out the new release "Blame" below.

2019 BET Awards - Show
Getty Images

Lizzo Reveals Battle With Depression, Almost Quitting Music

Lizzo is having a breakout year. Her major label debut, Cuz I Love You, was met with positive reviews, she's appearing in the film Hustlers, and her presence and performance abilities during award shows continues to help her star rise. However, she was ready to give up on her musical dreams just two short years ago.

According to an interview with People, the Detroit-born, Houston-raised artist was ready to quit music and battled depression, after believing she wouldn't get to where she wanted career-wise. She released her biggest hit "Truth Hurts" in 2017 to very little fanfare.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career," Lizzo said. "I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.' I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

Since being used in the Netflix film Someone Great, "Truth Hurts" reemerged on the scene. It currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is her first entry into the chart's top 10.

"What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy," she continues. "I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring — but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.”

Wireless Festival 2018
Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Big Sean Raps Through His Life Journey On New Single "Overtime"

Detroit rapper Big Sean has kept a low profile for the last two years, refraining from releasing personal music cuts since his last solo albums I Decided and Double Or Nothing (& Metro Boomin).

Now, he's showing fans that he's still in the game with his solo single "Overtime," produced by Hit-Boy, Key Wane, and The Tucker Brothers. Showing off his mixtape vibes, he dives into overcoming obstacles, mental health, and repping his city.

"Sh*t, I didn't take a break, my ni**a, I broke/Broke my heart, broke my soul, don't cry for me though/If you don't break nothing down, then it's no room to grow/One mental block leads to another, sh*t is dominoes."

He teased the first minute of the single on his Twitter.

Ready 🗣 pic.twitter.com/vuWUXJ7iqs

— Sean Don (@BigSean) July 24, 2019

Then moved to his Instagram to continue his excitement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I miss this feeling so much! Feels good to be back! OVERTIME OUT NOW! The energy is up!!! Link in bio 🗣🌎 Produced by @hitboy @keywane @thetuckerbrothersmusic

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Jul 24, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

Fans also posted on Twitter their reactions to the new song.

we don’t care if we are at the mall. WE GOING STRONG AND STREAMING pic.twitter.com/CsJ7nzqe5G

— kas (@darkskyscenery) July 24, 2019

“And it’s hot girl summer I’m just tryna find a wife” pic.twitter.com/bvg3p7WjuM

— IsoDre (@IsoDre1) July 24, 2019

Sean walking outta the booth like.. pic.twitter.com/yOLu8zmZCm

— ❌⭕️ (@TrilluminatiXO) July 24, 2019

Listen to "Overtime" below.

Masego's Personality And Talent Shines During NPR Tiny Desk Performance

During his five-song jam session, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Masego, shows that he is full of personality and soul while he performed at NPR's Tiny Desk. They describe him to be the 21st Century, Cotton Club's reincarnation of jazz musician Cab Calloway.

His set starts off with a lighthearted opener from comedian Renny, who mimics the "Tadow" artist while jokingly playing a miniature saxophone. Sego eventually smoothly transitions to his rightful place at the mic, and opens up with his popular aforementioned single "Tadow" by playing his real sax. He continues his comedic character throughout the performances of his trap-house jazz hits. The setlist included "Nayhoo," "Queen Tings," "Black Love," and "I Do Everything."

Sego's live band was made up of drums (Jon Curry), keys and saxophone (Dan Foster), bass (Maxwell Hunter), guitar (Melanie Faye), accompanying vocals (Lex Nelson), and comedic saxophone (Lorenzo Cromwell).

The Jamaican-born and Virginia-raised 26-year-old grew up on the influences of gospel, jazz, and hip-hop. His fluid knowledge of music and a wide range of genres have led to collabs with the likes of GoldLink, SiR, Ari Lennox, Boogie, and more.

Currently on a 2019 summer festival tour, he is headed to Lollapalooza in Chicago at the beginning of August before heading out of the country to Budapest. You can watch the full NPR Tiny Desk up top.

