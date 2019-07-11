Cardi B Shares Snippet Of New Song In Honor Of Daughter's First Birthday

While Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy album garnered her a Grammy Award and top honors on the Billboard charts, another melody that would've added to the project's praises has now surfaced. In celebration of the Bronx native's daughter's first birthday, Cardi shared a snippet of an untitled track that samples Eve's "Love Is Blind" record.

In a montage video of moments with baby Kulture, Cardi captioned the Instagram post with a backstory on how the song was formed and why it was left off of the album's the final tracklist. "It didn't make it on time tho cause you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold," she wrote. "I couldn't get it right no matter how many times I spit it, even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy. I love my baby she changed my life." The 23-year-old was pregnant a the time and addresses the criticism she faced concerning her career and public image.

In April 2018, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper revealed that was pregnant during her debut performance on Saturday Night Live. Kulture is her first child with her husband and Migos rapper Offset.

Listen to the snippet below.