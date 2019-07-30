Cardi B Concert In Indianapolis Abruptly Canceled After “Security Threat”

Cardi B won't be performing in Indianapolis Tuesday (July 30), as planned. The show was canceled at the last minute over a “security threat and safety concerns,” the venue announced in a statement.

“Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed,” reads a statement from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The venue also assured the public that the threats are “under investigation.”

STATEMENT FROM TONIGHT’S PROMOTER MAMMOTH LIVE: “Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed. These threats are currently under investigation.” pic.twitter.com/PZopS6W8rd — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 31, 2019

The cancellation came minutes before Cardi was set to take the stage and fans were understandably disappointed and upset about the news. According to The Blast, a threat was made against the 26-year-old rapper’s safety.

The “Money” rapper was at the venue rehearsing “a new move” when she learned of the security threat. “My safety and your safety [comes] first,” Cardi wrote in an apology tweet to fans.

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

The performance has been rescheduled for Sept. 11.