Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer And More Appear In 'Hustlers' Teasers

'Hustlers' is on the way.

Snippets of Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers, a forthcoming film about a crew of strippers that plan to steal thousands of dollars from their wealthy Wall Street clients, has surfaced and features small cameos from the cast's leading ladies.

The digital vignettes feature the likes of Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles. Viewers see J. Lo strutting on top of a bag of cash, Lizzo seductively working the pole and Stiles in a deeply analyzing mode with a fierce look in her eye.

Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria, is based on a New York Magazine article about a group of strippers who stole from rich men on Wall Street. Scafaria's adaptation presents a story about the beauty standards and gender norms that are constantly interpolated into global societies.

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture. Men have been told they're worth the size of their bank accounts," Scafaria said. "Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty, and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world.”

For the role, Lopez revealed that she visited the strip club for research with fiance Alex Rodriguez. “Alex was very excited about me doing a stripper movie,” she said. “He helped me do research by going to a strip club in NYC with me and we watched the show and afterward I chatted with some of the girls.”

Check out the teasers below. The official trailer will arrive on July 17.

