cardi-illhan-omar-getty-1563504629
Getty

Cardi B Praises Rep. Ilhan Omar Amid Donald Trump's Racist Attacks

July 18, 2019 - 11:00 pm by VIBE

Cardi B is showing support for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) amid the latest round of racist attacks against her spearheaded by President Donald Trump. The “Money” rapper took to Instagram Thursday (July 18) with a photo of Omar and a Beyonce quote.

“You know you that b**ch when you cause all this conversation,” Cardi captioned the photo of Omar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation 💁🏽‍♀️

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

Trump targeted Omar, and other women minorities in Congress in a weekend Twitter rant. He also stood silently as a crowd chanted “Send her back!” during his North Carolina rally Wednesday (July 17).

When asked if she was “scared” for her safety Omar replied, “What I am scared for is the safety [of] people who share my identity. When you have a president who clearly thinks someone like me should ‘go back.’ The message that he’s sending is not for me, it’s for every single person who shares an identity with me, and he’s telling them that this is not their country. What we tell them is that this is [their country] and they are welcome here.”

The Somali refugee who migrated to the U.S. at age 12 and became a U.S. citizen by age 17, is the first muslim woman elected to Congress and the first Somali American legislator in the U.S. When asked about Cardi’s endorsement Omar told TMZ, “It’s really amazing to see what that message means for everybody who is listening and paying attention.”

Omar also reacted to a reporter questioning if Trump’s taunts were actually racist. “The fact that you’re still asking that question is what’s wrong,” she said. “We have said this president is racist. We have condemned his racist remarks.”

Hear more of Omar's remarks in the vide below.

In This Story:

Popular

Jharrel Jerome Earns First Emmy Nomination For "When They See Us"

From the Web

More on Vibe

Facebook Annouces A New Product
Justin Sullivan

Instagram Testing Feature That Hides Number Of “Likes” From Users

Instagram could be gearing up for a permanent change that would allow users to focus on content instead of the number of likes that each posts receives. The Facebook-owned social networking giant is testing a tool that hides the number of likes that each post receives and video views., making them only visible to the account holder.

“We’re currently running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people,” the company announced on social media Wednesday (July 17). For now, Instagram is running the test in Australia, Canada, Brazil, Japan and three other countries.

“We want your friends to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get. You can still see your own likes by tapping on the list of people who've liked it, but your friends will not be able to see how many likes your post has received,” the company explained in a series of tweets.

We’re currently running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people in the following countries:

✅ Australia ✅ Brazil ✅ Canada ✅ Ireland ✅ Italy ✅ Japan ✅ New Zealand pic.twitter.com/2OdzpIUBka

— Instagram (@instagram) July 17, 2019

We’re looking forward to learning more about how this change might benefit everyone’s experience on Instagram.

— Instagram (@instagram) July 17, 2019

Jan Wong, an app analyzer who scopes out hidden codes from your favorite apps, discovered that the company was toying around with the feature in April. “Instagram is testing hiding like count from audiences,” Wong tweeted at the time.

The change could make for a big adjustment for social influencers who seemingly depend on numbers to measure their engagement. The same goes for general users who could potentially feel less pressure to garner a certain number of likes for each post.

 

Continue Reading

The Internet Reacts To ‘Cats’ Trailer Feat. Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba And More

The film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats musical will soon hit the big screen, but the new trailer isn't getting the best internet reviews. The two-minute sneak peek released Thursday (July 18), gives a first look at the cast, which includes Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen, decked out as felines.

Elba stars as the mysterious Macavity and Hudson portrays Grizabella the Glamour Cat who sings “Memory,” one of the musical’s most popular numbers. Derulo takes on Rum Tum Tugger, Corden plays Bustopher Jones, Swift is Bombalurina, and McKellen is Gus the Theater Cat. The all-star cast also features Dame Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy.

Many of the bad Twitter reviews were due to the CGI technology making for an awkward final product that left some utterly confused, and maybe even terrified.

JENNIFER HUDSON AND JAMES CORDEN IN CATS (2019) Y'ALL DID DIRTY TO MY FELLAS #CatsMusical pic.twitter.com/oIICv76hHN

— papadenke (@papadenke) July 18, 2019

Idris Elba and Jason DeRulo in Cats (2019, Dir. Tom Hooper) pic.twitter.com/shRwcy80P0

— Freddie Benson (@DeeH_NYC) July 18, 2019

I CAN’T BELIEVE THEY DID THIS ON PURPOSE. pic.twitter.com/oItHY9G7s1

— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) July 18, 2019

THERAPIST: Jason Derulo cat isn't real. He can't hurt you. JASON DERULO CAT: pic.twitter.com/Ex2YDbrW5O

— mandrew (@knuckifyouzuck) July 18, 2019

Me trying to save Idris Elba from the CATS movie: pic.twitter.com/xlaIaAQNTh

— Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) July 18, 2019

The 1981 musical, is based on T.S. Elliott’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats and centers around a cat collective known as the Jellicles, as they prepare to choose one feline for the “Jellicle choice” (where on cat will be reborn).

Cats is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20. Watch the trailer in the video above.

Continue Reading
Beyonce-EGOT-Status-Emmy-Nomination
Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Beyoncé Nears EGOT Status With Emmy Nominations For 'Homecoming'

Shortly after the announcement of the 2019 Emmy nominations, it was only right that many wondered just how close Beyoncé is to EGOT status. As it turns out, she might be closer than we think.

Beyoncés Netflix documentary Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé is nominated for a total of six nominations including, Outstanding Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Production Design for A Variety Special, Outstanding Costumes for a Variety (Non-Fiction or Reality Programming), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction. Three of the nods name Bey, giving her a strong chance of taking an Emmy home.

The entertainer has been here before.

Her 2016 visual album Lemonade was nominated for two Emmys, including Variety Special and Variety Special Directing.

With the release of her curated soundtrack for The Lion King arriving Friday (July 19), her single "Spirit" has a strong chance of getting an Oscar nomination next year.

Her Grammys speak for themselves. Beyoncé has snagged a total of 23 Grammy Awards and 66 Grammy nominations. She scored her first Grammy with Destiny's Child for “Say My Name,” in the categories Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group and landed multiple solo wins for her debut album Dangerously In Love.

This year, the singer won her latest gramophone for Everything Is Love, a collaboration album with husband Jay-Z in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category.

If Bey explores Broadway for the Tony nod, she would join Whoopi Goldberg as the second black female entertainer to reach the famed-honor.

Goldberg won two Daytime Emmys for  The View and Beyond Tara: The Extradoniary Life of Hattie McDaniel, one Grammy for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording, One Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Ghost, and a Tony for Best Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie. 

Viola Davis, almost came away with the title while her children's book Corduroy Takes a Bow rumored to be created into an audiobook in 2018, pushing her to be nominated for a Grammy. Davis has won an Oscar for Fences, and Emmy for How to Get Away with Murder, and two Tonys for King Hedley II and Fences the stage show.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

Watch The New 'Hustlers' Trailer Starring Cardi B, J. Lo, Lizzo, Keke Palmer And More

Movies & TV

2d ago

Jharrel Jerome Earns First Emmy Nomination For 'When They See Us'

Features

3d ago

Why Chiwetel Ejiofor As Scar Is The Real Star Of The 'Lion King’: Review