Cardi B Praises Rep. Ilhan Omar Amid Donald Trump's Racist Attacks

Cardi B is showing support for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) amid the latest round of racist attacks against her spearheaded by President Donald Trump. The “Money” rapper took to Instagram Thursday (July 18) with a photo of Omar and a Beyonce quote.

“You know you that b**ch when you cause all this conversation,” Cardi captioned the photo of Omar.

View this post on Instagram You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation 💁🏽‍♀️ A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on Jul 17, 2019 at 7:01pm PDT

Trump targeted Omar, and other women minorities in Congress in a weekend Twitter rant. He also stood silently as a crowd chanted “Send her back!” during his North Carolina rally Wednesday (July 17).

When asked if she was “scared” for her safety Omar replied, “What I am scared for is the safety [of] people who share my identity. When you have a president who clearly thinks someone like me should ‘go back.’ The message that he’s sending is not for me, it’s for every single person who shares an identity with me, and he’s telling them that this is not their country. What we tell them is that this is [their country] and they are welcome here.”

The Somali refugee who migrated to the U.S. at age 12 and became a U.S. citizen by age 17, is the first muslim woman elected to Congress and the first Somali American legislator in the U.S. When asked about Cardi’s endorsement Omar told TMZ, “It’s really amazing to see what that message means for everybody who is listening and paying attention.”

Omar also reacted to a reporter questioning if Trump’s taunts were actually racist. “The fact that you’re still asking that question is what’s wrong,” she said. “We have said this president is racist. We have condemned his racist remarks.”

Hear more of Omar's remarks in the vide below.