Cardi B And Reebok Defy Expectations For New Sneaker Campaign

July 17, 2019 - 2:36 pm by VIBE

Cardi B stars in the latest Reebok ad, which is a short film that takes place in the beauty salon.

In the one-minute clip, the “Money” MC is spending a day in the nail salon gossiping and kiki’ing, when she notices her girlfriend’s Reebok sneakers aren’t laced up. By the powers that be, her acrylic set grows to extraordinary lengths, and tie her friend’s shoes before the nails shrink back down to their normal size.

“The Reebok Classic Club C Vintage, as featured in the ‘Nails’ spot, is a sneaker that’s had an unexpected journey to becoming an icon,” a press release for the Sneaker giant reads. “Originally launched in the ‘80s, The Club C was a performance shoe before transcending its functional origins to become a standard of contemporary style.”

The Bronx-bred artist certainly fits the mold of “sporting the unexpected,” as she’s defied expectations in order to become the global superstar she is today.

Check out the spot above.

Style-Kingdom-The-Lion-King
Bloomingdales

'The Lion King's' Florence Kasumba Teams Up With Bloomingdales For Glam Pop-Up

Inspired by the cinematic beauty of The Lion King, actress Florence Kasumba has curated a special pop-up with Bloomingdales featuring tribal threads and fits truly made for any fan of the celebrated film.

Announced by the retail giant last week, The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Style Kingdom celebrates the cultural significance of African fashion with pieces handpicked by Kasumba who voices Shenzie the hyena in the upcoming live-action film. The shop also features brands that empower communities with pieces sourced from multiple regions of the African continent as well as products featuring iconic characters and themes from the film.

"Being the guest curator for the Style Kingdom in The Carousel at Bloomingdale’s is an absolute thrill because I’ve been able to combine my love of fashion and film whilst connecting back to my African heritage,” Kasumba said in a press release. “I love how The Lion King can be interpreted through this new lens and connect with audiences in a unique and fresh way. I felt such a personal connection to the pieces I curated and I can’t wait for people to see the collections and the movie!”

African fashion labels to loom the shop from Florence's curation include, Maxhosa- a South African knitwear brand that celebrates Xhosa beadwork aesthetics made with the countries mohair and wool. Ghana-based line, Studio 189 and Nigerian menswear brand, Post-Imperial will also be featured.

While some pieces are gorgeous gowns and stunning earrings, there's also chill threads like graphic tees commemorating the film.

"One of our goals in collaborating with Disney to create Style Kingdom is to enable shoppers to experience the excitement and nostalgia of The Lion King in new ways. Florence's curation allows us to celebrate the film and African artistry while bringing inspiration and sense of discovery to our customers through a unique product mix, in-store events and visual moments," said Frank Berman, Bloomingdale's executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Additional brands that empower communities will have items shipped from multiple regions of the African continent, that will also feature famed characters and themes from the film, the releases also stated.

Direct inspiration from the film will include pieces with familiar logos and color schemes. A Simba handbag, Pride Rock t-shirt, and a "The Circle of Life" water bottle will all be for purchase.

The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Style Kingdom will be open to the public from July 11th to September 2nd.

Check out the expansive collection here.

 

idris-elba-fashion-brand-2hr-set-drop-2-7 idris-elba-fashion-brand-2hr-set-drop-2-7
2HR

Idris Elba Brings Collaboration With 2Hr Set To North America

Ultimate ladies man, actor, respected DJ, and recent newlywed, Idris Elba, can add another gig to his roster–fashion designer.

The Hobbs and Shaw action star shared his collaboration with 2HR Set, also curated by fellow DJ icon and producer Fatboy Slim. The Source reports that London-born entertainer launched the brand last year in his home of the United Kingdom with sold-out results. 2HR SET has officially dropped its full unisex apparel line globally. When it comes to the catchy "two hours" tag line, Elba says that it's his "window to go for it, get it done, and get it done well" whatever "it" maybe.

Hailed as Drop 2 features a wardrobe that includes headwear, t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, outwear and footwear. The threads are inspired by a passion for music and as Elba tells it, "Fashion has always been connected with music, and growing up in London's East End what you wore told the story of who you were."

The 46-year-old also dropped a few political pieces within the clothing tag, "Don't Stab Your Future" logo. The campaign will specifically benefit Faron Alex Paul's, Faz Amnesty, an organization aimed at preventing knife and gun crimes.

The 2HR SET features to individual collections. Drop 1, his initial release,  which was inspired by a logo designed with Elba's team that is based on an old school turntable with his initials in the center.

You can shop the collection here. See some of our favorite looks below.

 

Dapper-Dan-Defends-Gucci-Meeting
Getty Images

Dapper Dan Talks Lack Of Black-Owned Luxury Fashion Brands, Gucci Boycott

Dapper Dan sat down with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club Thursday (July 11) to talk about his fashion legacy, the Gucci boycott, and the lack of black-owned fashion luxury fashion brands.

On the subject of his personal fashion influence, the 74-year-old designer discussed his rise to fame as one of Harlem’s most popular fashion figures whose influence can be felt in hip-hop culture and beyond, and why he ended up linking with Gucci after the company was called out for seemingly knocking off his designs. According to Dan, Gucci did for him what other copycat brands wouldn’t do.

“Gucci comes and they say everybody’s paying homage to Dapper Dan but nobody’s paying him. We gon’ change that. We gon’ allow you to do what you’ve always done in Harlem and we’re going to do a partnership and you get a percentage of that globally,” he explained. “I could never get that. That’s my foothold.”

Speaking on the most recent Gucci boycott, which was spawned a by sweater design resembling blackface and championed by T.I. and Spike Lee, Dan surmised that black consumers gained nothing from speaking out against the company.

“Don’t tell me there’s any organization in the world that don’t have a number of people who are racist because we don’t hear them say it, that don’t mean it ain’t happening,” he began. “So forget that part, let’s look at what can we get out of this? This will be the first boycott black people have ever had in America that we get zero results. That is too damn stupid. You walk away because you’re insulted and you end up with zero? You can’t be no hero like that.”

While speaking on the boycott, Dan mentioned Gucci’s Change Makers Program, which was announced earlier this year amid growing backlash. He went on to share a theory about why black-owned brands aren't placed on the same level as Gucci and other European luxury designers, and what drives consumers to pricey products.

“It’s what I call the pimp program. When you see a pimp he’s all dressed up, fly, he’s more attractive. People want what they can’t get. The mentality associated with luxury, with aspiration, has to do with things people cant afford.”

On the topic of why black people put more value on Gucci than black-owned brands he added, “Our culture is very powerful so if we want a luxury brand we have to have distribution that’s powerful enough that we can get our brands in [other] countries.”

As for black consumers putting more value on white-owed brands he replied, “That’s an individual choice but I’m not going after what we buy. I’m not going to argue with black people in Harlem or [anywhere in] the U.S., about whether you want to buy luxury. No! Our culture is so powerful and selling around the world, I want to get to where they selling it at.

“We are the influencers and our ability to influence goes around the world,” Dan continued. “I’m not just concentrating on just getting this black money here. Why I can’t get that global money if I [have] that global culture?”

When asked if he could have used his influence to transform Sean Jean, Phat Farm and other black-owned fashion companies into internationally dominate brands he noted that he's always “thinking global” but pointed out that he didn't have the capital. “If we [black people] had a sustainable economy that can support a luxury brand I wouldn’t have to be here.”

Dan also spoke about Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, his travels to Africa, and stressed the need for black people in fashion to “learn about the dynamics” of larger brands “so we can later run these businesses and these businesses are able to sustain themselves.”

Watch the full interview below.

