Cardi B Responds To Jermaine Dupri's Critique Of Today's Female Rappers

July 11, 2019 - 11:01 pm by VIBE Staff

Jermaine Dupri doesn’t see much diversity when it comes to today’s female rap stars, and Cardi B had a response for the So So Def founder. In an interview with People Now Thursday (July 11) promoting his new WEtv documentary, Power Influence & Hip Hop: The Rise of So So Def, Dupri stated that the current slate of female MCs rap about the same topics.

“[Da] Brat was the first female artist to go platinum, so we together broke the mold. Since then, female rappers have been able to sustain and sell a lot of records, more records than guys, but before Brat that wasn’t happening,” said Dupri.

The Atlanta native was asked for his thoughts on Cardi, Nicki Minaj and Meghan Thee Stallion but he didn’t give out glowing reviews.

“I feel they’re all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes I’m not getting who’s the best.” He added that at “some point” female rappers are going to have to spit about “other things.”

The comments caught Cardi B's attention.  “Okay guys I have seen a lot of people saying nowadays female rappers only talk about their p**sy and s**t, and now that Jermaine Dupri brought it up, I’m going to say something,” she explained in a video posted to her on Instagram account Thursday. “First of all, I rap about my p**sy because she’s my best friend and second of all it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear.

“When I did ‘Be Careful’ people was talking mad s**t in the beginning like ‘What the f**k is this?’ This is not what I expected. It’s like if that’s what people ain’t trying to hear, then I’m going to start rapping about my p**sy again. And second of all, there’s a lot of female rappers that be rapping they a** off that don’t be talking about their p**sy.. and ya’ll don’t be supporting them and they be mad dope. Don’t blame that s**t on us, when ya'll [are the ones who are] not supporting them.”

Cardi followed up with a second post shouting out Teirra Whack, Kamaiyah, Rhapsody, and Chika, and calling for her fans, media and radio to show them more love. “These girls can rap their motherf**king a** off and we need to support them.”

Watch Cardi’s rebuttal videos below.

 

SUPPORT SUPPORT SUPPORT

That's it . @rapsody @tierrawhack @oranicuhh @kamaiyah

Eve Releases New Song "Reload" Featuring Jamaican Artist Konshens

Legendary rapper Eve is back with a new dancehall tinged track about female empowerment and staying clear of a dude that has mistreated her. The Philly native and Ruff Ryders first lady is spitting bars of strength on “Reload,” which features reggae artist Konshens.

"I love reggae so much. I've been going to Jamaica since 1999 and anyone that knows me knows that you'll find me in a corner with my reggae on, dancing,” Eve stated of the collaboration in a press release. “We wrote the line before [Konshens] was involved ['fucking up my conscience/listening to Konshens'] - I'm just glad he was feeling it!"

It's been nearly six years since Eve has released any new music. For the most part, she's been living in the U.K with her husband, Maximillion Cooper. Yet amid her seemingly lavish life style across the pond, she's revealed her past struggles with addiction and mental health in a recent sit down with Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk.

"I was out of a toxic relationship, I didn’t have a TV show, I didn’t have a record deal. I was just kinda like, what is happening with my life," she said. "So I started drinking, a lot. I started drinking, and drinking, and drinking because I didn’t want to deal with my emotions. I didn’t have anybody to really talk to. I was even popping Xanax and drinking to numb my pain."

Now, those days are apparently over, and we're glad to see the rapper hit the studio. Listen to "Reload" below.

Billboard Teams Up With Bandsintown For New Partnership

Billboard is teaming with up Bandsintown for a new partnership that aims to connect fans to their favorite musicians while also helping artists sell more tickets.

Through the partnership, tour dates will be embedded into articles and on Billboard pages with “direct links” to ticket providers. The publication will also feature “Bandsintown Amplified,” a music player that will allow fans to discover new music.

“We’re delighted to join forces with such a quintessential music brand for an initiative that supports our mutual goal of helping artists grow their careers,” said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. “Bandsintown and Billboard are valuable resources for music fans, and we’re thrilled to come together to enhance the fan experience by supporting music discovery and encouraging fans to get out and enjoy more live music.”

Additionally, Bandsintown will provide links to Billboard pages on their artist profiles, which sends fans to archival Billboard articles about the specific musician.

“With a dedicated investment in tech, data services, insights and research, and new content types, Billboard is focused on global expansion and innovation across a suite of new products and brand opportunities to super serve audiences  – including short form video and audio and in real life events,” a press release for the partnership reads.

Premiere: PineappleCiti Serves Up 'Sauce' In Fun, Dance-Ready Music Video

PineappleCiti serves up some "Sauce" in the new music video for the standout from her latest album neonBLUE.

The fun, carefree visual sees the New Jersey artist pairing her catchy single with choreography, a dance-off at a strip mall, and a hilarious character switch with PineappleCiti as a grumpy grandma.

“I really had a lot of fun working on this set. I wanted to incorporate the Jersey dancing scene as much as possible so it was great shooting the 'Sauce' video all over my home state," PineappleCiti told VIBE. "Playing the grandma was a crazy experience. The director and I felt like nobody could play the role better than me so we decided to spice it up and do something I’ve never done before."

Coordinating the choreography is a big personal accomplishment for PineappleCiti as well. "I hope everyone peeps my dance moves in the video. For two years I couldn’t walk, so it’s dope to say I created my own choreography."

PineappleCiti encourages fans to join in on the #saucechallenge by recreating the dance from the video and posting it on social media. They can also purchase or stream the album neonBLUE on digital platforms.

