Cardi B Responds To Jermaine Dupri's Critique Of Today's Female Rappers

Jermaine Dupri doesn’t see much diversity when it comes to today’s female rap stars, and Cardi B had a response for the So So Def founder. In an interview with People Now Thursday (July 11) promoting his new WEtv documentary, Power Influence & Hip Hop: The Rise of So So Def, Dupri stated that the current slate of female MCs rap about the same topics.

“[Da] Brat was the first female artist to go platinum, so we together broke the mold. Since then, female rappers have been able to sustain and sell a lot of records, more records than guys, but before Brat that wasn’t happening,” said Dupri.

The Atlanta native was asked for his thoughts on Cardi, Nicki Minaj and Meghan Thee Stallion but he didn’t give out glowing reviews.

“I feel they’re all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes I’m not getting who’s the best.” He added that at “some point” female rappers are going to have to spit about “other things.”

The comments caught Cardi B's attention. “Okay guys I have seen a lot of people saying nowadays female rappers only talk about their p**sy and s**t, and now that Jermaine Dupri brought it up, I’m going to say something,” she explained in a video posted to her on Instagram account Thursday. “First of all, I rap about my p**sy because she’s my best friend and second of all it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear.

“When I did ‘Be Careful’ people was talking mad s**t in the beginning like ‘What the f**k is this?’ This is not what I expected. It’s like if that’s what people ain’t trying to hear, then I’m going to start rapping about my p**sy again. And second of all, there’s a lot of female rappers that be rapping they a** off that don’t be talking about their p**sy.. and ya’ll don’t be supporting them and they be mad dope. Don’t blame that s**t on us, when ya'll [are the ones who are] not supporting them.”

Cardi followed up with a second post shouting out Teirra Whack, Kamaiyah, Rhapsody, and Chika, and calling for her fans, media and radio to show them more love. “These girls can rap their motherf**king a** off and we need to support them.”

Watch Cardi’s rebuttal videos below.

View this post on Instagram SUPPORT SUPPORT SUPPORT A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on Jul 11, 2019 at 1:48pm PDT