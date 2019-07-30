Cardi B Sits Down With Senator Bernie Sanders

She asked the Democratic candidate questions from her Instagram followers.

Cardi B briefly inserted herself into the 2020 presidential race when she sat down with Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders at The Ten Nail Bar on Monday (July 29), in the heat of next year's critical election.

The Hustlers actress and rap artist, posted on her Instagram in early July to ask her followers for their pressing election questions that she would attempt to get answered.

"I would like to ask my favorite Democratic candidate about police brutality. What would you like to ask? What change would you like to see in your community in the USA? 2020 is getting very close let's get familiar with who is running and how they can change the country!" the "Press" rapper wrote. "Put your questions down below and your questions may be answered very soon."

MTV reports that Cardi and Sanders discussed topics that concerned the minimum wage, student debt, and more as a part of a campaign video.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 26-year-old shared her thoughts on the importance of learning about your candidates and creating movements. Sanders' fight for economic, racial, and social injustices was also mentioned. The 77-year-old presidential candidate followed up with a short Instagram post on Monday evening (July 30), to give insight on the sit down with the Bronx native entertainer.



The second round of the Democratic presidential primary debates will air Tuesday and Wednesday evening at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Mich., (July 30 - July 31), at 8 p.m. EST.

You can find more information on the debates here.