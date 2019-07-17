WE Day California 2019
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Chance The Rapper Reveals Details For Upcoming Debut Album

July 17, 2019 - 12:17 pm by Alexis Reese

His debut album holds a deep significance.

Summer 2019 has been a success for Chance the Rapper, from placing all of his mixtapes on major streaming platforms to having an appearance in the live-action remake of Disney's The Lion King. Now, the Chicago native has something else up his sleeve.

The "Juice" rapper took to his Twitter account on Tuesday (July 16), to tease a long-awaited announcement for fans if they watched the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that same day.

During the interview, a light-hearted exchange between the two showed Fallon agreeing to pre-order the album only if Chance would disclose the release date and title. Once the purchase was complete, a roar of applause took over the studio and The Big Day, releasing July 26, was announced.

Chance also told audience members the importance of this release, saying that in the past he never sold his projects, however, his debut album will have a price tag attached.

You can pre-order The Big Day here which includes a hard-copy CD and digital album.

