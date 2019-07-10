WE Day California Celebrates 16,000 Youth Leading Lasting Change in America
Chance The Rapper Makes A Brief Cameo In 'The Lion King' Remake

July 10, 2019 - 3:48 pm by VIBE

We’d be lion if we said we weren’t excited for the Jon Favreau-remake of The Lion King. The film stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earle Jones and many more, and it was revealed on Instagram that Chance The Rapper is also featured in the CGI-edition of the Disney classic.

In a social media post after attending the world premiere of the movie, Lil Chano wrote that he was a part of the film’s consulting process, which was a dream come true.

“I grew up my whole life obsessed with all things related to #TheLionKing,” he wrote. "Needless to say the original film was immensely impactful on my music and overall life. So when my big bro Donald [Glover] got casted as Simba, he did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavor."

He then continued his post by stating that what followed was recording some singing and speaking parts for the movie. According to reports, he can be heard in the film in the role of “Bush Baby,” and is billed as Chance Bennett.

"One day I’m there Jon [Favreau] asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines,” he continues. “Its all a blur, but I’ll tell u its one of the best blurs of my whole life. I am so blessed to know people like Donald and Jon man. AMAZING FILM, AMAZING CAST AND AN AMAZING (NIGHT) LAST NIGHT. GOD BLESS AND LONG LIVE THE KING."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Donald Glover Gives Vague Response On 'Atlanta's Whereabouts

Donald Glover showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss a myriad of topics and happenings in his world.

The multi-hyphenate– who voices Adult Simba in the highly-anticipated remake of The Lion King– chatted with the host about the film, what it was like to work with Beyonce, and the whereabouts of his popular FX series, Atlanta. While he was not fully discussing what the status of the show is, he did say that he was “working” on the series, per his contract.

“Um, I think my contract says I have to say ‘Yes.’ Yes,” Glover (who wore a lion costume the entire time) said.

“So, you’re supposed to be working on Atlanta right now?” Kimmel asked, which prompted a funny response from Glover (which isn't too funny to fans of the show).

“Oh, I am working on Atlanta right now,” Glover laughed. “Literally, this is a script for ‘Atlanta,’ if anybody asks.”

Atlanta was renewed for a third season in 2018 and is currently on a hiatus. Production reportedly hasn’t started for the upcoming season, and in an earlier report, VIBE wrote that the new season would not be back this year as anticipated.

Check out his full interview above.

regina-king-red-carpet
Jenny Anderson

Regina King To Direct Film Adaptation Of 'One Night In Miami'

Academy-Award winner Regina King is set to make her directorial film debut with the adaption of Kemp Powers' play, One Night In Miami. 

The performance centers around a conversation between Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X and 22-year-old Muhammad Ali who had not yet become a Muslim and was still Cassius Clay.

Ali's enthusiasm due to his win against Sonny Liston was short-lived when the newly minted heavyweight boxing champ wasn't allowed to party at several of Miami's hotspots due to Jim Crow segregation, instead, he checked in to another hotel with the rest of the men to celebrate.

Set on Feb. 25, 1964--10 months before 33-year-old Cooke was murdered and almost a year to the date before Malcolm X's assassination-the men were said to have had a lengthy, passionate discussion about uplifting black people.

In the play, Powers reportedly tried to double down on who they were individually what they've accomplished in their respective fields and how they could pool their star power, athleticism, and activism for the greater good of black Americans.

No word yet on who will play the iconic roles, when production begins and when the film will hit theaters. All we know is that Regina King is the director and that's more than enough for us.

Ryan Destiny Attends 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards
Ryan Destiny attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Ryan Destiny Joining 'Grown-ish' Cast For Season 3

With the abrupt cancellation of the Lee Daniels' musical drama, Star, fans were shocked to see the storyline of their leading ladies end. However, fan-favorite Ryan Destiny has landed a new gig and will be joining the next season of Grown-ish. 

The Freeform television series shared the announcement with fans on their official Twitter account on Monday (July 8). "Join us in welcoming @ryandestiny to the #grownish fam," reads the tweet. "She is going to be on #grownish next season."

join us in welcoming @ryandestiny to the #grownish fam. she is going to be on #grownish next season.

she plays jillian, a transfer student from an HBCU who has come to study filmmaking at Cal U. pic.twitter.com/SaUZ0xnqgn

— grown-ish (@grownish) July 8, 2019

The 24-year-old actress responded shortly after hardly able to contain her excitement. "Super exciteddd. Love this show! Hopefully, I fit in ok."

Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey, a young college student in California. She is joined by her peers Trevor Jackson (Aaron), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Francia Raisa (Ana), Chloe and Halle Bailey (Jazz and Sky), Emily Arlook (Nomi) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) who all are navigating through their Cal U experiences. Destiny's character (Jillian) will come in as a transfer student from an HBCU as she joins the crazy rollercoaster at their college.

The Detroit native first rose to fame as part of the singing group Love Dollhouse that disbanded soon after Destiny released her solo EP in 2018.

Grown-ish has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series four times since the show first premiered early last year. You can catch new episodes Wednesday's on Freeform at 8/7pm CT on Freeform.

 

