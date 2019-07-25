The 2019 Chevrolet Discover the Unexpected Advisor Fonzworth Bentley and Ambassador DJ Envy with the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Blazer. During this 8-week program, these two gentlemen will serve as resources and mentors to the six HBCU students who were selected from a dynamic pool of applicants.

Chevrolet Buckles Up For Fourth Year Of Fellowship For HBCU Journalism Students

The six Discover the Unexpected Fellows will work in the National Newspaper Publishers Association newsroom.

In June, Chevrolet teamed with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) to select the members of the 2019 Discover the Unexpected Journalism Fellowship. NNPA editors and reporters helped in assisting the fellows as they prepared for an eight-week summer internship that started on June 6.

The summer fellowship was created to provide students with substantial experience in the newsroom and on-the-ground reporting in the community, as stated in a press release. Selected from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the DTU fellows hail from North Carolina A&T (Elae Hill), Florida A&M (Sharon Joy Washington), Hampton University (Tyla Barnes), Bethune-Cookman (Tedarius Abrams), Morehouse College (Emani Nichols), and Howard University (Miana Massey).

“The NNPA is excited to partner with Chevrolet for another year in support of young journalists to amplify community voices across our country,” said NNPA President and

CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. “Having these young journalists in our newsrooms

working side by side with our editors and writers is inspiring and we are committed to

including young storytellers’ voices in our reporting.”

Recently they traveled to Atlanta, Ga., for a two-day journalism boot camp where they were introduced to their DTU advisor Fonzworth Bentley (Morehouse College), and their ambassador DJ Envy (Hampton University). They also met the publishers who would oversee the newspapers at which they would be interning during the course of their program. Chevy awarded each fellow a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 stipend.

During the course of their fellowship, the students will travel across the country for eight weeks in a brand new 2019 Chevy Blazer. The modern ride is equipped with a built-in infotainment system that features an eight-inch diagonal color touchscreen and a WiFi hotspot.

Follow the fellows on their journey as they sharpen their reporting and media skills, here.