Chris Brown's 'INDIGO' Album Debuts At Number One

Chris Brown’s latest project INDIGO is the new reigning No. 1 album in the country.

According to Billboard, the 29-track LP which features three bonus tracks and guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and others, debuted at No. 1 on this week’s 200 Albums Chart. This marks the third time the Virginia native has had a No. 1 album– he also topped the charts with 2011’s F.A.M.E. and 2012’s Fortune.

Per the publication, "Indigo’s first week was supported largely by streaming activity, as the set tallied 76,000 SEA units, which equates to 97.95 million on-demand audio streams for the set’s lengthy track list of 32 songs." 28,000 of the numbers in Indigo's tally is from pure album sales, which is supported by concert tickets to support his upcoming tour, as well as merchandise/album bundles.

No. 2 on the 200 Albums chart is Lil Nas X's 7 EP. The 20-year-old phenomenon continues to sit atop the Hot 100 with his hit "Old Town Road," which is now two weeks away from tying the record for the longest No. 1 reign on the charts.