L.A. Coffee Spot Reportedly Bans Kawhi Leonard And Paul George

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's recent moves to the Los Angeles Clippers definitely caused a stir in the basketball world, and capitalism is willing to make the most of it.

A California coffee chain has banned the two professional players from its premises, in support of the Los Angeles Lakers. Alfred Coffee took to its Instagram page on Monday (July 8), to post a cheeky message in response to the trade deals.

The post reads, "[Alfred Coffee] reserve the right to refuse service to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and anyone else affiliated with the Clippers Organization."

The two small forwards are banned from all nine Alfred Coffee locations throughout California, and while the message at first appeared to be a joke from the hands of bitter Lakers fans, it seems that its owner Josh Zad, who confirmed the news to dining network Eater, is completely serious about it.

It's hard to say if Leonard, who is known to be a reserved individual, and George will actually notice, or care that they've been banned, but even if the news hasn't reached them, it's reached its fans.

One Twitter user called for Zad to "grow up" and that even though Leonard left Toronto, he'd still receive a "standing O" whenever he returns. More users chimed in with similar thoughts, but as of now Zad's ban still stands, and could very well remain once the season picks up again.

Good God, grow up. He didn't sign back in Toronto either but I can guarantee you when he comes back here we'll give a huge standing O. — Rocket J. Squirrel (@rocketsquirl) July 8, 2019

like they would go there 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/HSO86Gu16x — A1MILL3R (@RHK_A1) July 8, 2019