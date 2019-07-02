Colin Kaepernick Persuades Nike To Nix Its 'Fourth Of July' Sneaker
Colin Kaepernick is on a sole mission to promote social justice and equality for black and brown people—even when it comes down to footwear. Recently, Nike distributed its “Fourth of July” red and white Air Max 1 to retailers, but its initial release plan has backfired, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Nike initially thought that including the Betsy Ross flag seemed innocuous, but when Kaepernick discovered the brand’s creative decision he decided to intervene. The former NFL quarterback called Nike after seeing pictures of the shoe online. He reportedly told the brand that many would find the design offensive since the flag existed during a time in American history where slavery still occurred.
After Colin Kaepernick’s intervention, Nike has scrapped the release of the Air Max 1 that features Betsy Ross’ American Flag on the heel. Prior to this, retailers had informed us that Nike forced them to return the shoes. Other retailers still released them online on July 1st. For more on this story, tap the link in our bio.
Sandra Carreon-John, a spokesperson for Nike released a statement on Tuesday (July 2) confirming the brand’s decision to pull the release. “Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag,” Carreon-John said.
@nikestore what happened to the 4th of July Air Max 1 release? It disappeared from the notify me on the app. #IndependenceDay
— Ric McCallister (@ChiTown_Air) June 26, 2019
Despite the brand's decision, conservatives are outraged because they believe the company is erasing a pivotal part of American history.
Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism. 5/
— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019