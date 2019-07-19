"Dear White People" Premiere - 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Netflix Releases 'Dear White People' Season 3 Trailer

July 19, 2019 - 12:39 pm by Alexis Reese

The Justin Simien comedy released its trailer Friday (July 19).

Loose ends are finally tied, while other storylines and character arcs are more defined in the third season of Netflix's Dear White People. The Justin Simien comedy released its trailer Friday (July 19).

Shadow And Act report a few scenes that season three will deliver includes Sam (Logan Browning) parting ways with her radio show, Troy (Brandon Bell) experiencing a parody or pastiche, and Lionel (DeRon Horton) continuing to live in his identity.

The campus' secret society, The Order of X, also reappears after being discovered in season 2 by Sam and Lionel. Depicting a lighter and easing going tone is a shift from the gloom and murk from previous seasons while still giving a satirical sense of style. As the series moves through its characters dealing with microaggressions and evident racism at Winchester University, the script addresses a range of controversial issues.

Yvette Nicole Brown (Avengers: Endgame), Blair Underwood (When They See Us), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), and the show's creator Simien are set to make guest appearances throughout the season, according to IndieWire

Season 3 will premiere on Aug. 2.

President Trump Speaks On A$AP Rocky's Detainment In Sweden

Mahershala Ali
Getty Images

Marvel Announces Mahershala Ali Will Take The Screen As The Next 'Blade'

Over the weekend, as the East Coast was beating the heat, comic enthusiasts gathered in San Diego for Comic-Con 2019. On Saturday (July 20), Marvel Studios got movie-goers amped in standard form by announcing their slate of movie releases for the next few years, but threw an added surprise in the mix. Not only is the studio delivering a new version of Blade, but it will be fronted by none other than Mahershala Ali. The accomplished actor, who took home Oscars for both Moonlight and Greenbook, was on-hand to celebrate the moment.

There’s just one more thing... #SDCC pic.twitter.com/0Q3F4AZJLg

— Dustin Sandoval @ #SDCC (@DustinMSandoval) July 21, 2019

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just announced in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. #SDCC

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) on Jul 20, 2019 at 6:43pm PDT

After the triumph of Black Panther and a host of other inclusive super hero movies in the last couple years, Ali carrying the torch after Wesley Snipes immortalized the role is a win.

The Comic Con celebrations didn't stop there. Other major Marvel titles announced starring some of our faves included Eternals in 2020 (Brian Tyree Henry), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021 (Awkwafina), THOR: Love and Thunder in 2021 (Tessa Thompson), Black Widow in 2020, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2021 in theaters, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in 2020 (Anthony Mackie), WANDAVISION in 2021 (Teyonah Parris), WHAT IF...? in 2021 (Jeffrey Wright), Hawkeye in 2021, and LOKI in 2021 for their Disney+ streaming service.

No release date for Blade has been announced.

The Internet Reacts To ‘Cats’ Trailer Feat. Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba And More

The film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats musical will soon hit the big screen, but the new trailer isn't getting the best internet reviews. The two-minute sneak peek released Thursday (July 18), gives a first look at the cast, which includes Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen, decked out as felines.

Elba stars as the mysterious Macavity and Hudson portrays Grizabella the Glamour Cat who sings “Memory,” one of the musical’s most popular numbers. Derulo takes on Rum Tum Tugger, Corden plays Bustopher Jones, Swift is Bombalurina, and McKellen is Gus the Theater Cat. The all-star cast also features Dame Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy.

Many of the bad Twitter reviews were due to the CGI technology making for an awkward final product that left some utterly confused, and maybe even terrified.

JENNIFER HUDSON AND JAMES CORDEN IN CATS (2019) Y'ALL DID DIRTY TO MY FELLAS #CatsMusical pic.twitter.com/oIICv76hHN

— papadenke (@papadenke) July 18, 2019

Idris Elba and Jason DeRulo in Cats (2019, Dir. Tom Hooper) pic.twitter.com/shRwcy80P0

— Freddie Benson (@DeeH_NYC) July 18, 2019

I CAN’T BELIEVE THEY DID THIS ON PURPOSE. pic.twitter.com/oItHY9G7s1

— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) July 18, 2019

THERAPIST: Jason Derulo cat isn't real. He can't hurt you. JASON DERULO CAT: pic.twitter.com/Ex2YDbrW5O

— mandrew (@knuckifyouzuck) July 18, 2019

Me trying to save Idris Elba from the CATS movie: pic.twitter.com/xlaIaAQNTh

— Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) July 18, 2019

The 1981 musical, is based on T.S. Elliott’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats and centers around a cat collective known as the Jellicles, as they prepare to choose one feline for the “Jellicle choice” (where on cat will be reborn).

Cats is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20. Watch the trailer in the video above.

"The Dead Don't Die" New York Premiere
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' Won't Return To Netflix For Season Three

Nola Darling and the She's Gotta Have It cast will not return to Netflix for season three, according to Entertainment Weekly. Director Spike Lee revisited his 1986 feature film to create the series adaption in 2017.

Starring DeWanda Wise (Nola Darling), her character considers herself a free-spirited artist who weaves her intimate relationships and experiences, all while going toe-to-toe with the gentrification of her Brooklyn community.

The sudden cancellation arrived less than two months after season two aired earlier this summer. "While this is our last season, we're very proud that it will be on our service for years to come," Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Wednesday (July 17).

The nineteen-episode series also starred Anthony Ramos, Ifenesh Hadera, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent, Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Fat Joe. Musical selections featured on the show included Stevie Wonder, Prince, Marvin Gaye, Madonna, Erykah Badu, and Frank Ocean.

Lee is currently working on an upcoming film for Netflix titled Da 5 Bloods. The war drama tells the story of Vietnam veterans with appearances from Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight), and Norm Lewis (Les Misérables).

