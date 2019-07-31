Destiny's Child's 'The Writing's On The Wall' To Be Re-Released On Vinyl

Destiny’s Child’s The Writing’s On The Wall just turned 20 years old (Jul. 27), and the opus will be reissued on vinyl so that diehard fans of the supergroup can enjoy it. According to reports, the double-disc project will be available on Nov. 1 at Urban Outfitters via Columbia Records. It will be available on clear and black splatter vinyl.

The 1999 album was not only the last full-length album featuring the original four members of the group (Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett), it contained the track that garnered the ladies their first respective Grammys (“Say My Name” won two awards in 2001). It featured the songs “Bug a Boo," "Jumpin' Jumpin'," and “Bills, Bills, Bills."

Check out the tracklisting below.

Side A

1. Intro (The Writing’s On The Wall)

2. So Good (Album Version)

3. Bills, Bills, Bills

4. Confessions

Side B

1. Bug a Boo (H-Town Screwed Mix)

2. Temptation

3. Now That She’s Gone

4. Where’d You Go

Side C

1. Hey Ladies

2. If You Leave

3. Jumpin’, Jumpin’

4. Say My Name

Side D

1. She Can’t Love You

2. Stay

3. Sweet Sixteen

4. Outro (Amazing Grace…dedicated to Andretta Tillman)