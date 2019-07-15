Diddy Announces Plans For ‘Making The Band’ Revival

The reality program will premiere in 2020 on its home network, MTV, and seek talent from across the globe.

On Monday (July 15), Diddy announced the return of his early 2000s music competition show, Making the Band. The reality program will premiere in 2020 on its home network, MTV, and seek talent from across the globe.

Taking to his social media accounts, the Bad Boy Records captain reminisced on the show’s impact and how it became a staple of reality competition shows. “We created something special,” he said. “We empowered talent from all over the world. No matter what hood they was from, no matter what background they was from, everybody got a chance if they could sing, if they could rap, if they could dance, if they could show their talent. I loved it, it was one of the happiest times of my life.”

The media mogul continued to state that while the show can’t be recreated, he hopes this revival will add onto its legacy. “Making the Band was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor—fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet,” Diddy said via press release.

Making the Band spawned the formation of groups like Danity Kane, Day 26, Da Band, and O-Town. It first premiered on ABC in 2000 before switching to MTV a year later. Its final season wrapped up in 2009. Throughout its run, MTB spawned classic moments from hopeful artists buying cheesecake at Brooklyn's Junior's restaurant to Dylan's personality serving as content for Dave Chappelle's show to a "sing-off" on season four.

I’ve made my decision... #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!! pic.twitter.com/EjKCA3TWbl — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2019