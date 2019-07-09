Diddy Teases A Return Of MTV's 'Making The Band'

"Years ago I did something that will probably go down in television history."

A nostalgic reality television show could possibly make a comeback.

MTV's classic Making the Band aired from 2002 to 2009 as a talent search show that formed boy bands and girl groups.

Initially overseeing the aspiring the artist-driven show was Lou Pearlman who helped with the formation of O-Town during its first season, Billboard reports. Diddy took over the talent discoveries helping to birth Danity Kane, Day26, Donnie Klang, and Da Band.

The entertainer and entrepreneur took to his social media Monday (July 8) teasing fans about the potential remake after MTV personally called him about collaborating once more.

"MTV called me out of nowhere and was like: 'Hey what do you think about partnering and bringing Making the Band back?"

He also started the hashtag #IWantMyMTB on Twitter getting thousands of users talking about what would be an epic return.

You think I should bring Making The Band back??? Let me know #IWantMyMTB https://t.co/oXoWnMGzhJ — Diddy (@Diddy) July 8, 2019

Danity Kane was formed during Making the Band 3 and spawned their hit single "Show Stopper" featuring Young Joc. Comprised of Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, Aubrey O'Day, Aundrea Fimbres, and D. Woods the all-girl group earned a 2008 BET Awards nomination for Best Group.

Successfully having two chart-topping albums with their original members, the group had hit singles "Bad Girl" with Missy Elliott before calling it quits years later.

Male R&B group Day26 formed not soon after with Brian, Willie, Big Mike, Que, and Rob. The group successfully came out with singles "Exclusive (No Excuses)", "Since You've Been Gone", and "Got Me Going". In 2009 they won Best Group at the BET Awards. They later disbanded but reunited for a nationwide tour.

With the remake not set in stone just yet, the numerous response on social media may help the reboot come to fruition.