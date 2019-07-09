Police Investigating Viral Video Of Brawl At Disneyland

Police are investigating a physical and verbal fight between several members of a family visiting Disneyland in California, which was recorded and uploaded to the Internet over the weekend.

In the video, the brawl starts in the middle of the park’s popular Toontown area. The fight shows a man in a red shirt punching a woman in the face repeatedly, after she reportedly spat on him. The man continues by punching another man before punching another woman. All who were involved were escorted out of the park.

“I’m ready to go to jail tonight!” the red-shirted man says in the clip. “I don’t give a f**k if I’m on video!” Several people attempted to break up the fight to no avail. The Anaheim, Calif. Police Department tweeted that they are aware of the video of the fight, and that detectives are investigating the situation.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department," Liz Jaeger, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson, said of the fight.