Family Involved In Disneyland Fight Faces Felony Charges

Members of the family that was involved in a viral brawl at Disneyland earlier this month are reportedly facing felony charges.

Per TMZ, three members of the family were hit with charges after getting into a physical altercation in the park’s Toontown area. The video was recorded from multiple angles and uploaded to the Internet, where it later went viral and was used in an investigation towards those involved, conducted by the Anaheim Police Department.

One of the very visible family members involved in the fight may get a pretty serious sentence if convicted. 35-year-old Avery Robinson was charged with five felonies, including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

“Since [Robinson’s] kid was in the middle of the fight, along with [three] other children, he's also been charged with child abuse and endangerment,” writes the site.

After being escorted out of the park, Robinson also reportedly tried to hit a park employee with his car, and threatened to kill his sister and her husband. He faces at least seven years in prison.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department," Liz Jaeger, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson, said of the fight.