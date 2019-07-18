Dolly Parton Toys With Hopping On Next 'Old Town Road' Remix

Lil Nas X is not letting “Old Town Road” ever get old. The 20-year-old Atlanta native continues to add more and more musicians to various remixes of the record-breaking song.

Last week, he enlisted Young Thug and “The Yodeling Kid” Mason Ramsey, and it looks like another country music legend is looking to hop on another version of the track.

“Y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix?” Lil Nas X asked his millions of Twitter followers at the top of the week (Jul. 15). The “9 To 5” songstress responded to the artist’s inquiry yesterday (Jul. 18) on Twitter with a horse and a unicorn emoji. Megan has not responded to the inquiry... that we know of.

Billy Ray Cyrus– the father of Parton’s goddaughter Miley– hopped on the original remix with Lil Nas X, and performed the song with him at events such as Summer Jam and the 2019 BET Awards.

The track is currently the third longest-running No. 1 hit in the history of American popular music, right behind “One Sweet Day” By Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey, and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.”