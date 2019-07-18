dolly-parton-old-town-road-1563456372
Getty Images

Dolly Parton Toys With Hopping On Next 'Old Town Road' Remix

July 18, 2019 - 9:28 am by VIBE

Lil Nas X is not letting “Old Town Road” ever get old. The 20-year-old Atlanta native continues to add more and more musicians to various remixes of the record-breaking song.

Last week, he enlisted Young Thug and “The Yodeling Kid” Mason Ramsey, and it looks like another country music legend is looking to hop on another version of the track.

“Y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix?” Lil Nas X asked his millions of Twitter followers at the top of the week (Jul. 15). The “9 To 5” songstress responded to the artist’s inquiry yesterday (Jul. 18) on Twitter with a horse and a unicorn emoji. Megan has not responded to the inquiry... that we know of.

Billy Ray Cyrus– the father of Parton’s goddaughter Miley– hopped on the original remix with Lil Nas X, and performed the song with him at events such as Summer Jam and the 2019 BET Awards.

The track is currently the third longest-running No. 1 hit in the history of American popular music, right behind “One Sweet Day” By Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey, and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.”

In This Story:

Popular

Jharrel Jerome Earns First Emmy Nomination For "When They See Us"

From the Web

More on Vibe

HBDCalvin-1
YouTube

Premiere: HappyBirthdayCalvin's Ode To The Hustle Shines In Visuals For "Kari’s Song (Long Way Home)"

Chicago's HappyBirthdayCalvin delivers inspirational visuals for Kari's Song (Long Way Home)," from the hit Netflix film, Beats. 

The track is a clear standout in the film featuring Anthony Anderson, Dreezy and Khalil Everage. In the video, we see a snippet of the film along with Calvin rapping about the grind and his strong determination to the make it to the top. Featuring the warm vocals by Tati, the video drops an extra dose of inspirational vitamins for the soul.

Since the film's release last month, the "Kari's Song" has earned over 1.1 million streams on Spotify and was a curious wonder to Shazam users as it joined the Top 20 most searched songs on the Shazam Global Charts.

At just 17-years-old, Calvin hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The Chicago native recently released his No Friends EP with the single of the same name earning spots on the Soundcloud Chart.

Offering a fresh sense of lyrical know-how, we're excited to see more from the budding artist.

Check out the video to "Kari's Song (Long Way Home)" below.

Continue Reading

Premiere: Show Tyme, Pharaohe Monch Reunite For Summer Jam "T.Y.L.A. (Remix)"

With multiple gems created together over more than a decade, singer Show Tyme and rap legend Pharoahe Monch have reunited for a new summer jam, "T.Y.L.A. (Remix)."

Monch and Show Time and emcee have been frequent collaborators on several of the Queens lyricist's most renowned songs, including "Desire," "Push," "Clap (One Day)," and more. So this time around, he returns the the favor by blessing a remix of a song from Show Tyme's debut album Love Truth, out now on W.A.R. Media/Cold Rain.

"Show Tyme is an incredible singer and one of the best performers I’ve ever been associated with, and it’s my honor to return the favor to him as he has graced many of my favorite songs in my career," Pharoahe Monch told VIBE.

Show Tyme told VIBE that he wanted to resurrect the feeling of his favorite songs from the 90s.

“With T.Y.L.A. I wanted to deliver a remix reminiscent of the 90’s R&B merged with hip hop, like the Bad Boy and So So Def mixes,"he said. "I think we got us one.”

T.Y.L.A. remix is available on all platforms now.

Continue Reading
Euro-Never-Fold-Day-Ones Euro-Never-Fold-Day-Ones
Courtesty of euro

Premiere: Motivation And Loyalty Reign On euro’s Two Pack, “Never Fold/Day Ones”

Young Money alum euro gives fans a two for one special with the release of his latest singles, “Never Fold" and "Day Ones.”

The song actually splits into two with “Never Fold” serving fans who are a sucker for lyrical mastery and "Day Ones" providing the right amount of victorious thunder and bravado.

"Never Fold" bloomed out of sheer pride and euro’s determination to throw lyrical jabs at anyone coming his way.

“My brother got a hold of the beat from Ayo the producer and he wanted me to record over it,” euro tells VIBE. “He called me out after I passed on the beat due to writer’s block. At that moment, I had to prove a point and that’s what came out of it.”

As for “Day Ones,” the tune shows how euro is rooted in more ways than one. "The motivation behind "Day Ones" is staying true on this journey, never selling out," he explains. "There have been many times we’ve had opportunities to take the easy way, but we have our minds made up to do this our way - the right way, for our people, with our people."

The tracks will be apart of euro's forthcoming album, Don’t Expect Nothing, to be released August 16th. The rapper has resided under the radar but still managed to snag big co-signs from the likes of Lil Wayne and Drake.

Enjoy the tracks below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

Watch The New 'Hustlers' Trailer Starring Cardi B, J. Lo, Lizzo, Keke Palmer And More

Movies & TV

2d ago

Jharrel Jerome Earns First Emmy Nomination For 'When They See Us'

Features

3d ago

Why Chiwetel Ejiofor As Scar Is The Real Star Of The 'Lion King’: Review