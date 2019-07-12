Don Cheadle Slated For Upcoming ‘Space Jam 2’ Movie

Fresh off the success of Avengers: Endgame and a decorated acting career, Don Cheadle has signed on to do Space Jam 2. The follow-up to the '90s classic Space Jam, the basketball film already has a star-studded cast with LeBron James as the lead and other professional basketball players Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Nneka Ogwumike as his co-stars.

It's not yet clear which role Cheadle will assume for the 2021 movie, but only the best can be expected from the same man who gave the world a stellar performance in Hotel Rwanda and the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recent news about Space Jam 2 casting has mainly revolved around the struggle of finding superstar basketball players whose schedules are free for the filming process.

Superstar athlete Steph Curry recently turned down a cameo in the film due to scheduling issues and revealed that he and the film's producer and screenwriter, Ryan Coogler, had thoroughly discussed SJ2, but the timing was off.

"I know LeBron and Ryan Coogler are going to be doing amazing things. It's going to be awesome," Curry said to Times NBA reporter Sopan Deb. "Part of it was in terms of things that I had going on. It was just timing, to be honest. Not being able to commit. And I know Ryan well. We had a lot of conversations about it."

Although the audience will miss out on Curry, they'll have scenes with Cheadle and James to look forward to.