President Trump Speaks On A$AP Rocky's Detainment In Sweden

President Donald Trump spoke out in support of rapper A$AP Rocky who has been jailed in Sweden for more than two weeks after an altercation. The Harlem native is being accused of an assault that occurred on June 30.

The Hill posted a short video of Trump's stance on Twitter. "I personally don't know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country," he said. "When I say African American, I think I can really say everybody in this country because we're all one."

What looked to be an attempt to clean his slate of the accusations of racist rhetoric, his plea looks to be questionable, according to Variety. "A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden, a great country, and friends of mine and the leadership," Trump continued. "And we're going to be talking to them, we've already started. Many, many members of the African-American community have called me, friends of mine, and said 'can you help?'"

On Friday (July 19), a Stockholm court approved prosecutors' request to hold Rocky for at least six more days, stating that he was a flight risk, The New York Times reports. A hearing for the rapper will be reportedly held on July 25 to determine the case's outcome, a spokesperson for the Swedish Prosecution Authority noted.