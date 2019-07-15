Donald Trump Thinks The "Radical Left Congresswomen" Should Apologize

"When will the radical left congresswomen apologize to our country," Trump tweeted

After meriting the ire of Democratic lawmakers for racist comments directed at four freshmen congresswomen of color, Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning (July 15) to add more fuel to the already blazing fire.

"When will the radical left congresswomen apologize to our country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said," Trump tweeted."So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!"

The president continued: "If Democrats want to unite around the foul language and racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular and unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S."

Sunday evening (July 14) on the same day Trump announced Immigration and Custom Enforcement officers would conduct raids to remove 2,000 immigrants, the president took to Twitter to blast the four female congresswomen, affectionately known as "The Squad." and instructed them to "go back to your country.

While Trump never named names, representatives Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna S. Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Oman were his intended targets. The only congresswoman who wasn't born in the United States is Omar who fled Somalia and immigrated to the U.S. when she was 12. Omar became a U.S. citizen in 2000.

Trump's attack on the four Democratic congresswomen came in the midst of a feud between the progressive Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Yet despite Pelosi's comments about the freshman congresswoman, she condemned Trump's tweet's calling them "xenophobic" and part of a larger, not so covert plan.

"When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again."