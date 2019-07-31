Drake Becomes Part-Owner Of LeBron James' Uninterrupted Canada
LeBron James' digital platform, Uninterrupted, will chart international territories in the near future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet designed with athletes in mind drafted the services of Drake to lead its Canada sector as a co-owner.
The brand affords athletes the opportunity to reach their fans through visual or literary formats to merchandise. The Canadian branch will do more of the same by allowing athletes up north the chance to connect with their supporters on a different level. Scott Moore will serve as CEO while Vinay Virmani holds the title of chief content officer.
James' business manager, Maverick Carter, who also holds a significant stake in the company, told The Hollywood Reporter this move will help to strengthen the brand's mission. "We'll focus on sports that people care about and the empowerment of athletes around the world because that's a universal feeling and a universal truth," he said.
This isn't the first time Drake and James have combined their business mindsets. The pair executive produced a documentary on NBA legend Vince Carter, dubbed The Carter Effect, in 2017. Drake's foray into sports also dates back to his role as the cultural ambassador for the Toronto Raptors. The NBA team recently won a championship in early June.